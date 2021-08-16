Talking Business: The Outdoor Pour Co. offers portable bar for events held outside

Julie Joplin and Jeanine Haase joked about running a bar together for a decade, but with full-time jobs and families, it was too much to take on.
Instead, they built a bar they could take with them: The Outdoor Pour Co.
With the retrofitted trailer, complete with lights and a menu board, Joplin and Haase finally have their dream, but without the pressure of being open regular hours.
“It was always our late-night banter, ‘oh if we opened a bar we would do this or serve this,’ ” Joplin said. “We would go out and say, ‘oh these are cute coasters we’d have these in our bar,’ or ‘we would never do this in our bar.’ ”
But “if we had a bar, we would need to have it open all the time and have that responsibility,” Haase added. “You couldn’t just open it on weekends.”
While The Outdoor Pour is available for events during the week, Joplin said so far most events they’ve been booked for have been on weekends. While that makes balancing it with her job as a nurse and Haase’s job in human resources easier, it also means they don’t get many days off.
Demand for their service has been high, and even though Joplin said she hasn’t gotten their official website up and running yet, social media and word of mouth has brought in plenty of customers.
There is no set price for the service. Haase and Joplin said they give clients quotes based on the type of event, number of people expected to attend and other factors.
The inspiration for this specific kind of operation came when Joplin’s family had trouble finding licensed bartenders for her son’s wedding.
“Lots of catering companies don’t do drinks,” she said, and event bartenders can be hard to hire.
Joplin saw mobile bars spring up in New York and California, and followed their lead in getting only a business and bartending license, not a liquor license. That means the Outdoor Pour cannot sell drinks.
Instead, clients meet with Haase and Joplin, plan the drink menu, and then the customers buy the alcohol themselves. Outdoor Pour provides ice, cups, garnishes and mixers.
“We sit down with the client and talk about how many people, kind of drinks they want, they come up with signature cocktails,” Haase said. “We don’t buy or sell alcohol. The client buys it and we serve.”
And alcoholic drinks are by no means the limit, Joplin said, nor is the summer season.
“We also do mocktails or lemonade, anything you want,” she said. “We could do coffee. Some people want nighttime fire parties, which is mostly a summer thing, but we could do Oktoberfest or could serve hot chocolate at a tree farm or something like that for Christmas.”
Haase said the new business has shown changing drink trends.
“We thought it would be mostly beer or wine, but fancy cocktails or mocktails are what everyone wants, and whiskey drinks,” she said.
The pair also work with their customers to rename and customize drinks for the event, which “they get a kick out of,” Haase said.
For example, Joplin said a wedding party might choose to do vodka sodas, but name it Drunken Love.
“It’s a little bit of personalization,” she said, as is the specific menu the customer chooses.
“Some people get confused and think we’re a full bar, but we only serve what the client has chosen,” Joplin said.
While the pair said they don’t know what the future holds for them and the Outdoor Pour Co., the pandemic gave people a new appreciation for outdoor events, and the mobile bar fits perfectly into that niche.
“I don’t know what the future will look like, but COVID forced people to be outdoors and made people stretch their idea of what events are,” Joplin said. “And they liked it.”