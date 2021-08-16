Talking Business: The Outdoor Pour Co. offers portable bar for events held outside

Julie Joplin and Jeanine Haase joked about running a bar together for a decade, but with full-time jobs and families, it was too much to take on.

Instead, they built a bar they could take with them: The Outdoor Pour Co.

With the retrofitted trailer, complete with lights and a menu board, Joplin and Haase finally have their dream, but without the pressure of being open regular hours.

“It was always our late-night banter, ‘oh if we opened a bar we would do this or serve this,’ ” Joplin said. “We would go out and say, ‘oh these are cute coasters we’d have these in our bar,’ or ‘we would never do this in our bar.’ ”

But “if we had a bar, we would need to have it open all the time and have that responsibility,” Haase added. “You couldn’t just open it on weekends.”

While The Outdoor Pour is available for events during the week, Joplin said so far most events they’ve been booked for have been on weekends. While that makes balancing it with her job as a nurse and Haase’s job in human resources easier, it also means they don’t get many days off.