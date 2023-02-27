Teyonna Townsel loved baking from the minute she got her hands on some flour and sugar. She remembers watching her grandmother in the kitchen making custom cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and other sweets.

That passion translated into her adult years, and Townsel along with her partner Jamie Trusclair-Rouse eventually last summer decided to open The Cook’s Creations at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso.

“What makes a big difference is that I’m genuinely giving you a good product and I’m not just, you know, here for the money,” she said. “I’m here because it’s something that I love to do. And I think people are seeing that.”

With prices ranging from $3 to $10, Townsel said she wanted to ensure the shop remained affordable. Her custom cakes start higher at $70.

Every day looks a little different in The Cook’s Creations back room. Between the pink walls of the kitchen, Teyonna tries to make something new. She prides herself on her cinnamon rolls, but also makes peanut butter cookies, salted caramel apple cupcakes and cake pops. They also recently started making pizza to have a savory option, she said.

“I don’t want to have the same stuff every week,” she said. “I don’t want to just have a vanilla cupcake and a chocolate chip cookie. I want to do something completely random, so you can try new flavors and you can experience it without having to buy a whole cake.”

The space did not always look so inviting, Townsel said. Once they secured the spot near one of the mall’s entrances, Townsel realized they had some work to do. The linoleum floors were peeling. There was no industrial oven or a sink.

“It was kind of a disaster,” she said. “(It took) a lot of hard work. Blood, sweat and tears went into getting everything ready. It was an awful lot of stress, but it was definitely worth it in the long run just seeing everything to come together and it being my dream place for now.”

Revamping the storefront took several weeks before they could open for business in the late summer.

Eventually, Townsel wants to expand into more event-based services. She said it would be fun to host classes for children and their parents as well as laid-back cake decorating nights.

Townsel said while she enjoys the slower pace of Kelso after having lived in Tacoma for years, she wants to see more opportunities for people to have fun in town.

The Cook's Creations Address: 351 Three Rivers Dr., Kelso, Wash. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Info: 925-255-6308, thecookscreations@gmail.com or www.thecookscreations.com