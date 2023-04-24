The smell of baked goods wafts from the home of Wendi Reeves-Abdallah.

It wasn't long ago that Reeves-Abdallah, a longtime Longview resident, decided to turn her passion for baking into a business called Sweetly Unique.

"Thinking about the fact that I'm part of somebody's wedding and my creation is going to be in their pictures forever, or like a birthday or gender reveal party or anything like that — I just think it's pretty cool," she said.

Reeves-Abdallah officially opened about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic. For most businesses, the pandemic posed a major obstacle.

But with Reeves-Abdallah's unique permit that allows her to sell goods out of her home, orders remained steady.

"Over the course of COVID, I was busy every single week," Reeves-Abdallah said. "I've baked more than I did the entire time I've been a baker. I was looking at orders all the time."

The process to make and sell her products, which include hand-decorated buttercream sugar cookies and custom cakes, first required a state-issued permit.

Passed in 2011, the Cottage Food Permit gave more flexibility to farmers and business owners who wanted to sell their products from their homes. Without it, people can face a $1,000 penalty.

Several inspections, food handler training and $230 later, the business owners are given the OK to start operating.

The permit covers food considered “non-potentially hazardous baked goods, jams, jellies, preserves, and fruit butters as well as other identified non-potentially hazardous products,” according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Reeves-Abdallah said this has offered her the best of both worlds — she is working to get her master's degree in elementary education and can also dedicate time to hone her baking skills.

"It's kind of cool to see the progression of my craft and how I've gotten better," she said.

Balancing the time between the two can be tough, because Reeves-Abdallah also photographs her food and manages social media. She developed a website where she can monitor new orders and keep track of current ones, which her daughter-in-law manages.

The permit allows cottage food handlers to sell up to $25,000 of goods during the year. Reeves-Abdallah said her business was not meant to serve as her primary income, but she is now able to scratch the itch to bake on her own time and from her own kitchen. She has five wedding cakes booked for this summer already.

Clients come with ideas for orders that Reeves-Abdallah works to fulfill — a theme, color scheme or photos for reference.

"What I'm going to give them is not exactly like that, because I don't want to copy somebody. I want it to be my own original art," Reeves-Abdallah said. "I consider this a work of art. I feel like that's important."

Sweetly Unique does not have a brick-and-mortar storefront, but those looking to put in an order can do so through the website at sweetlyuniquewa.wixsite.com/mysite. Order requests for Mother's Day gifts opened last week.

Sweetly Unique How to order: Online inquiry form on Sweetly Unique's website. Price range: 6- to 12"-inch rounded three-layer cakes run from $60 to $105; custom tiered cakes range from $175 to $425. Other treats like brownies, rice krispies and cookies start around $30 per dozen. Info: Can follow on Facebook, www.facebook.com/sweetlyunique or on Instagram @sweetlyunique1