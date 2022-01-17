Talking Business: Sue Pulse retires, new owner of Flower Pot takes over in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — A new face has sprouted at The Flower Pot in Castle Rock, as the longtime owner of the floral shop prepares to retire after owning the store for nearly three decades.

Julie McDonald, 48, took over the floral shop off Mount St. Helens Way on Jan. 1, she said, after longtime owner Sue Pulse listed the business for sale in its 51st year of operation.

“It seems very fitting,” McDonald said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Retirement

Pulse, 66, said she’s ready for retirement, starting with a week-long vacation to Hawaii with her 16- and 17-year old granddaughters in March. The trip will be her first vacation in five years, Pulse said.

But customers still will see the Castle Rock High School graduate at the shop to help McDonald transition, similar to the way Pulse’s aunt visited the store when Pulse purchased the business from her in 1993 at age 38, she said.

Pulse plans to spend her usual six days a week at the store through March, she added, then reduce hours to three days week. Eventually, she plans to resume paused hobbies like quilting, she added.

“Plus, I’m just a phone call away,” she said.

‘The way Sue took care of them’

McDonald left her career as a paraeducator at the Kelso School District to run The Flower Pot, she said. McDonald said the name and family atmosphere will remain at the store, but changes could include possibly selling her homegrown blooms like lilies, tulips and irises.

Pulse said McDonald’s ideas will bring a “a little bit of fresh air,” to the business to evolve with changing floral styles. The store also sells jewelry, greeting cards, balloons and candles.

McDonald already has decorated a Christmas Tree for Valentine’s Day in the shop — a tradition she said she carried over from the farmhouse style of her nearby home, and a similar decoration Pulse had at the store.

The Flower Pot Address: 1254 Mount St Helens Way N.E., Castle Rock. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 360-274-6503 or www.flowerpotcastlerockwa.com.

McDonald and her husband, Gerry, have owned an outdoor wedding venue located at their Spirit Lake Memorial Highway home for about a decade, she added. She said she moved to Cowlitz County in her 20s, and has lived in the Castle Rock area for about 10 years.

The longtime Flower Pot customer said she purchased the business to “provide something for her kids down the road,” and continue the friendly, family-first atmosphere at the shop. McDonald said she has eight kids from age 20 to 31 and four grandchildren.

Service will remain the same, despite ownership changes, McDonald added, and all three employees are remaining.

“Anyone can come back and get taken care of the way Sue took care of them,” she said.

