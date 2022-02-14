Talking Business: Speech pathologist opens independent office in The Merk in Longview

A high demand and low number of local speech specialists convinced Amber Humphrey to open her own speech therapy office in Longview at the end of 2021.

Humphrey said she left PeaceHealth after four years and opened Articulate Brain, LLC in December in The Merk to help kids and adults with communication problems like stuttering or comprehending language.

The Kelso High School graduate said in her almost eight years in the industry, she has seen the need for more local speech therapists first hand.

“All the speech services in town have incredibly long wait lists,” she said.

High demand

At Articulate Brain, Humphrey said patients 3 years old and older can be seen within a month after receiving a referral from a primary physician.

Other facilities have longer wait times. The owner of a child therapy clinic in Longview called Kidspace Therapy, LLC said speech therapy patients waited six months to see a specialist when the company was fully staffed.

However, the business has not been able to hire speech pathologists since at least August, said owner Leslie Wolff. She said she has spent thousands of dollars recruiting potential employees for three open positions over the last eight months and has not received any applications.

Articulate Brain, LLC Address: The Merk, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 105A, Longview. Hours: By appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Info: 360-967-8548 or articulatebrain.com.

She said the labor pool shortage may force Kidspace Therapy to stop offering speech therapy altogether.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says speech-language pathologists are one of the highest demand jobs in the country. The bureau projects employment in the sector will grow 29% in the next eight years, “much faster than the average for all occupations.”

Health experts attribute the increased need to a growing aging population, as well as earlier detection of childhood speech problems.

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association reports roughly half of Washington’s speech-language pathologists work at education facilities and half at health-care organizations. Humphrey said children who see a speech therapist at school may benefit from more individualized, longer sessions at her office as well.

Articulate Brain

Articulate Brain accepts insurance through Medicaid, Medicare and Premera Blue Cross. Humphrey said she is applying to accept insurance from additional companies like Regence.

Humphrey is the sole employee at Articulate Brain, so there is no receptionist or billing department and patients enter the office one at a time to maintain privacy.

Inside the roughly 275 square-foot-space, Humphrey has a play area for children including a trampoline, board games and toys kids can use to practice articulating and understanding words.

“Toys can elicit a lot of language through play because that’s how we naturally learn,” Humphrey said.

She also works with adults with cognitive and memory issues from the effects of strokes, brain injuries or long-term COVID to strategize how to remember certain words, she added.

Humphrey said she sees other local speech therapy clinics as a source of collaboration, not competition, and receives referrals from Kidspace Therapy while they are in search for new hires. Wolff also said another speech pathology office is a win for the community.

“The need for services is so great in this area,” she said.

