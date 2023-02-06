Classes at Heather and Roy Gawlick’s Shinju Dojo look a lot different than most people expect.

The students are older, and the moves are less flashy, but the welcoming environment imparts more than new skills, according to the long-time instructors.

“After people are here for a while, it’s like a second family,” said Heather Gawlick, co-owner and lead instructor.

Shinju Dojo began holding aikido classes for teens and adults at the YMCA of Southwest Washington in December, but the Gawlicks have been teaching for two decades.

Aikido is a Japanese self-defense martial art that uses twisting and throwing techniques, turning attacker’s strength and momentum against them, according to the Aikido Association of America.

Heather Gawlick opened Shinju Dojo in 1999 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She and her husband are both master-level black belts, she said. After moving to Longview in 2018, the couple began teaching at the Youth and Family Link gym but got bumped from the schedule, Gawlick said.

The classes at the YMCA are open to those 14 and older, in part because certain techniques, such as arm bars and joint locks, take focus and maturity to avoid injury, Gawlick said. After more than 20 years, the dojo is injury-free, she said.

Shinju Dojo Address: 766 15th Ave., Longview Hours: Classes held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Cost: $30 per month for YMCA members, $60 per month for nonmembers Info: 360-998-0749, sensei@shinjudojo.com, www.shinjudojo.com

Shinju Dojo’s focus on teens and adults sets it apart from other martial arts studios, Gawlick said.

“It’s really funny because I’ve heard for years, ‘I can’t do that, I’m an adult,’” she said. “’No, you’re perfect.’”

The style is also well suited for women because it focuses on balance and momentum rather than strength, Gawlick said. The classes are also friendly to older students and those with various physical abilities, she said.

“We figure that it’s a self-defense art, and if it doesn’t work for everybody, what are we doing wrong,” Gawlick said.

Roy Gawlick said the fall techniques taught in the classes have helped prevent serious injury and can be useful for aging students.

“People always think it requires more force and thinking,” he said. “After I started, I decided aikido is the easiest thing to learn. What’s hard is to unlearn normal behavior.”

The Gawlicks said it’s rewarding to see students relax and act much more themselves after regularly attending classes.

“We have people who walk in the door, and you can tell something is going on at home,” Heather Gawlick said. “But by coming in here, we trust them to throw us. We’re trusting them with our lives and people not used to being trusted like that. It’s empowering and changes people.”

New students can start at any time, but now is a good opportunity to join with other beginners, Gawlick said. The classes are open to YMCA members and nonmembers.

While the instructors train up to high impact, the classes don’t include “boot camp” exercises like laps or push-ups, Roy Gawlick said. The couple works with students’ limitations because they want people to have fun, he said.

“Everyone feels a little awkward at first, but be prepared to smile and learn,” Gawlick said.