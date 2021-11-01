Talking Business: ServPro repairs water, fire damage in Cowlitz County for a decade

Local residents who need help restoring their home or business after a busted pipe, heavy rain or accidental fire have been calling Ryan Grady’s Longview franchise for a decade.

Grady opened the Longview location of the national company ServPro in 2011 with just himself and a French bulldog named Chunk manning the calls for water damage, mold removal and cleaning services in a roughly 1,500 square-foot-building.

Now, Grady employs about 18 staff members in a building nearly double the size. Chunk has passed away, and Grady has a new French bulldog puppy to see him through the next decade.

“The community has been really supportive,” he said. “It’s been a great 10 years.”

Services

ServPro, located off Alabama Street, is one of roughly 1,900 franchises in the U.S. and Canada that helps businesses and homeowners clean, then repair buildings after damage from issues like flooding, fires and sewage backups.

