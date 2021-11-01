Talking Business: ServPro repairs water, fire damage in Cowlitz County for a decade

Local residents who need help restoring their home or business after a busted pipe, heavy rain or accidental fire have been calling Ryan Grady’s Longview franchise for a decade.
Grady opened the Longview location of the national company ServPro in 2011 with just himself and a French bulldog named Chunk manning the calls for water damage, mold removal and cleaning services in a roughly 1,500 square-foot-building.
Now, Grady employs about 18 staff members in a building nearly double the size. Chunk has passed away, and Grady has a new French bulldog puppy to see him through the next decade.
“The community has been really supportive,” he said. “It’s been a great 10 years.”
Services
ServPro, located off Alabama Street, is one of roughly 1,900 franchises in the U.S. and Canada that helps businesses and homeowners clean, then repair buildings after damage from issues like flooding, fires and sewage backups.
Grady said nearly 80% of calls are for water damage caused by faulty pipes, not flooding. When a toilet overflows or hot water heater busts, he said crews use large industrial-sized humidifiers and high-speed fans to “pull moisture out of the air and down the drain.” They also rip out water-damaged Sheetrock, insulation and flooring to access hard-to-reach-moisture and prevent mold from growing, he added, then replace the material.
Mold can form on damp surfaces within 24 to 48 hours, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. To prevent spores from reproducing and rotting components like wood or fabric, ServPro is on call 24-7.
Grady said services are typically covered by insurance, and agents, as well as building owners, contact his location directly for help.
Grady learned about ServPro through his five-year stint at State Farm Insurance. When he inquired about possible locations for a new ServPro franchise, he said an option opened in Longview — the hometown of his now wife, Lacey.
“All the stars aligned,” he said.
‘Always happy to see us’
During the beginning of the pandemic, he said the business received a wave of calls to disinfect buildings after employees of local businesses reported positive COVID-19 cases. He said those calls have since tapered off, with water- and fire-damage cleanups leading the requests.
When property is harmed, Grady said crews clean and then house customers’ belongings in sealed, boxed crates at ServPro while buildings are repaired. As of October, Grady said ServPro has more than 90 crates located in the facility. ServPro also can provide tarps over roofs and boards over windows or doors to prevent further damage, according to its website.
Most jobs are minor, Grady added, but about once a month the company receives reports of major repairs, like a customer returning from a long vacation to learn a water leak caused the floor to fall onto the home’s bottom level. ServPro crews provide relief during a stressful time, he added.
“I always tell my crew, you are showing up when someone is having one of the worst days of their lives next to someone in their family dying,” he said. “They are always happy to see us.”
