Talking Business: Red Leaf opens in remodeled Kalama Fibre Federal Credit Union

KALAMA — The downtown Kalama Fibre Federal Credit Union drive-thru now has two lanes, one for banking, the other for coffee.

In early December, Red Leaf Organic Coffee opened in the newly remodeled Fibre Federal branch on North First Street. The Cowlitz County chain's first franchise location is owned and run by Red Leaf General Manager Ann Lucas' daughter, Madi Allis, a Kalama resident.

Since opening on Dec. 2, the shop has received "a great outpouring of love and support," Lucas said.

"Everyone has been wonderful supporting us," she said. "It's been a great welcome to the community."

After looking at a couple locations, Lucas and Allis decided on Kalama, as Allis always loved the community, and it's close to Red Leaf's first location in Woodland, Lucas said.

The Kalama location offers the same Red Leaf menu of food and drinks but will include some "bonus specials" that fit into that community and give back, Lucas said. Starting in January, the coffee shop will offer a "reasonably priced" lunch special available to all but geared toward giving high schoolers more options, she said.

Kalama Fibre Federal Credit Union & Red Leaf Organic Coffee Address: 384 N. First St., Kalama Hours: Fibre Federal - 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; Red Leaf - 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Info: fibrecu.com; Red Leaf Organic Coffee Kalama on Facebook

Lucas said as she, Allis and their family prepared to open the new coffee shop, they got to know other local business owners and want to partner together to do "great things in Kalama."

The drive-thru shop has already seen a mix of locals and traffic coming off Interstate 5, as well as some credit union members, Lucas said. The joint location is a good fit, as Fibre Federal is a long-time partner, she said.

The Kalama branch is the credit union and coffee shop's third joint location, along with the Red Leaf on Dike Access Road in Woodland and the Warrenton, Oregon Fibre Federal.

"We're really excited to partner with Red Leaf because have same vision of getting out in community and getting to know people individually," said Megan Miller, Kalama financial services center manager.

Fibre Federal renovated its Kalama location, first opened in 2006, over the last four months to update the aging building and install new Interactive Teller Machines, or ITMs. Two familiar faces will continue to staff the location and assist members with transactions, Miller said.

The new machines, one of which is in the drive thru, act as ATMs and also connect members to virtual tellers, local staff members that can assist them in real time, Miller explained. Members can complete most business through the machines, she said.

The machines can help decrease wait times when staff are tied up with long transactions, and the drive thru IMT provides additional hours during which members can reach a live teller when the main building is closed on Saturdays, Miller said.

While members are often hesitant about using the IMTs, they are won over after staff demonstrations and explanations, said Heather Snyder, assistant vice president of marketing and community development. Almost all of Fibre's locations have the IMTs, with a team of virtual tellers supporting all locations, she said.

"They're very user friendly," Miller said of the machines. "You push a button and a live person explains from start to finish. ... We've had a lot of feedback of a positive experience that it is a live person, a local person, established at the credit union."