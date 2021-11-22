Talking Business: Old media back in style as Square Dog owner hits 40 years of business

Jeff Whitted, owner of Square Dog Books, Movies and Music, was selling vinyl before it was retro-cool.

Whitted entered the music retail business in 1981 when he started working for a regional chain called DJ's Sound City at the Triangle Mall. It was a year before the first CDs would be released, which would quickly overtake cassettes and records as the dominant form of music sales.

What's old is new again. In 2020, vinyl records overtook CDs as the leading source of physical music sales in the U.S. The gap between the two formats is expected to grow even larger by the end of this year.

"We get people coming in every day saying, 'I don't know where I'd be without music.' It plays on your emotions, it's a signpost for a moment in your life," Whitted said.

Whitted's business names changed several times over the following years. His stores Music Rack and Just Music both spent years in various storefronts at the Triangle Mall and he launched Square Dog in 2013 after being unable to keep up with a rent increase. He recently completed a renovation to his current home on Vandercook Way, which he plans to be the store's final home.

Whitted attributes his continued success to a deep love of music and an ability to cater to customer's interests and the constantly changing demands for all types of media that comes through his doors.

Square Dog has needed to adopt again as the vinyl boom coincides with similar supply-chain backlogs that other industries have endured. Taylor Swift's re-recording of "Fearless" set a modern record for weekly vinyl sales back in June and Adele's new album "30" is expected to further stress the vinyl manufacturing business. At the same time, hundreds of smaller new albums are unable to fill orders or have severely limited supplies.

"I'm overstocking a lot more now, getting five copies or 10 copies or whatever will get us through a few months," Whitted said.

The DVD side of business

Pat Zangl has been a regular customer since the current location opened. Zangl said he doesn't have cable or internet at his home, so he goes through Square Dog to request DVD box sets of shows he grew up watching or movies he's interested in.

For items that aren't currently in stock at the store, Whitted places overnight orders for as many requested items as he can. He helped find box sets for science fiction TV series like "Highlander" and the late-’60s series "Land of the Giants."

"He's just about found anything that I ever asked for. The guy's good at that," Zangl said.

In terms of sheer volume, the used media dominates the storefront and the upstairs storage areas. Whitted said screening the secondhand items he receives and organizing them on the shelves takes up the biggest percentage of his time of any aspect of his business.

"It stands out when I go meet with other people in this business because I'm slow and meticulous and picky about our used items. Only the records that are pretty good quality make it in," Whitted said.

The focus on the used items has grown even larger in the build-up to Square Dog's sales plans for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The back end of the store is filled with boxes of secondhand DVDs. Whitted expects to sell thousands of titles at discounted prices during the holiday sales rush.

Black Friday also overlaps with Record Store Day. Square Dog and Stash Records are the two local stores officially signed up to participate in the nationwide event, which offers discounted titles and records which will only be available Friday.

