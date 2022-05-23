Talking Business: Oak Tree Restaurant reopens in Woodland this week

WOODLAND — The Oak Tree Restaurant, much like its namesake plant, has gone through many growth spurts and barren stretches over the years.

Since it opened under its current name in 1969, the Oak Tree has gone through multiple expansions and renovations at its spot along Interstate 5 in Woodland. The restaurant closed in the spring of 2019, following the second attempt to make the building's card room profitable.

New owner Jose Guitron and managers Muriel Stanton and Jenny Johnson have come in to rehabilitate the restaurant and reopen the Oak Tree without a card room.

The restaurant held a soft opening over the weekend, leading up to a ribbon cutting with the Woodland Chamber of Commerce on Sunday and will publicly open for limited dinner hours Tuesday as the eatery ramps up for its full-time schedule by the weekend.

"I feel so proud and supported when everyone's in here working," Johnson said as the restaurant finished its opening preparations Wednesday. "We don't want to let any of them down or let our community down."

Layout and menu

The restaurant interior is split into three sections. On one side of the entrance is a family dining room that seats more than 130 people, complete with some of the original restaurant booths and lighting. On the other side is a nook for intimate fine dining, where Stanton said no kids are allowed.

Further back is the lounge area. The lounge has a more limited food menu but includes a lengthy bar, pool table and a corner named Cooper's Landing after the mysterious and legendary 1971 plane hijacker known as D.B. Cooper. One local resident donated a 1960s military parachute as a decoration for Cooper's corner of the lounge.

The new menu combines fancier dishes, such as deviled egg flights, pretzel bread sandwiches and duck fat fries, with a handful of what the menu refers to as "Memory Lane" dishes, including meatloaf and French toast, that were previous standards for the restaurant. Johnson said the food and the decorations were meant to invoke the Oak Tree's 1970s heyday as a hip draw for the city.

"People would fly into the little airstrip across town and come over just to eat here," Stanton said. "That's the kind of restaurant it was."

‘Insurmountable task’

The building was bought late last year by Guitron, a restaurateur who also owns La Casa Tapatia a few blocks away and the recently opened Low Primos Taqueria Bar and Grill in Battle Ground.

Guitron quickly reached out to Stanton and Johnson about overseeing the restaurant through its rebuild. The pair bought Adeline Farms outside of Woodland in 2013, turning the family farm into a wedding venue and event center.

Stanton said she had initial hesitations to join the project because of the Oak Tree's needed renovations. A drain in the lounge fed into a hole in the ground, not pipes. The ceiling had around 100 leaks and the kitchen was clogged with grease and grime.

"When you saw the building in the condition it was then, it was a very scary and maybe insurmountable task," Stanton said.

Johnson oversaw the teams of contractors that came through to work on the building since October, while Stanton focused on the business and staffing side. She said more than 300 people applied to work at the restaurant.

Oak Tree Restaurant Address: 1020 Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: www.woodlandoaktree.com.

Many of the staff members helping to prep the building Wednesday shared family connections to the restaurant, talking about their friends and mothers and grandmothers who worked there over the years.

"Jenny loves to restore pieces and I'm the social connector," Stanton said.

As it turned out, Adeline Farms had ties to the past and future of the Oak Tree. Stanton and Johnson took over the farm from Adeline Jones and Ben Thomas, who first met at the Alibi Restaurant, which was eventually incorporated into the Oak Tree. One of the Thomas' sons went on to create the Thomas Cattle Company — the sole beef provider for the restaurant.

While the restaurant is ready for business, work still is needed to convert the gaming hall back to its original use as a ballroom and community event center.

Stanton said the first phase of work would be completed in time for the June events around Planters Day, which is slated to run Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19. A full renovation and "facelift," Stanton said, is planned for later this year.

