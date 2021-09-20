Talking Business: New tap house adds to growing beer options in downtown Longview

The location was a major draw for the Misiaks, both because of the options within the building and the growing number of other tap houses near downtown Longview. Antidote Tap House sits on the other side of 14th Avenue and Tapped Roots is a few blocks east on Broadway.

Rather than seeing the other businesses as competition, the Misiaks hoped the multiple options would help curate an appealing downtown atmosphere.

“I lived in downtown Vancouver for a while and the beer scene down there is part of the community. What we wanted to do is bring that feel to Longview,” Jacquelyn Misiak said.

Customers who visited Cassava before will recognize many of the same ornate features at the Broadway Barrel Room. Chandeliers and light fixtures on the pillars flood the building with light. A small second-story balcony overlooks the bar and main dining areas. The upper area is not set up for service and the Misiaks still are debating how much they’ll end up using that space.

The drinks are the main attraction for the tap house. The restaurant is starting out with 18 beers on tap, the majority of which come from small regional providers such as Fortside Brewing in Vancouver and Tieton Cider Works in Yakima.