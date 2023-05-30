Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new spa specializing in facials, waxing and other forms of in-depth skin care now occupies a space on Broadway Street in Longview after its opening in March.

At its helm is Lorraine Suttles, owner and esthetician of Estheva Esthetics.

“I’ve been busy, but I love my job and what I get to do,” Suttles said. “Enjoying coming to work is so important to me.”

The wish to open her own business came from years working at the front desk of Revive Medical Aesthetics, a medical spa also located in Longview. She said she noticed how relaxed clients seemed when they left the spa, and Suttles felt drawn to making that happen.

“It literally made them glow from the inside out,” Suttles said. “They loved that, and I just wanted to be able to do that for people.”

Clients going into Estheva can choose from a list of services: waxing, facials, lash lifts and tints, cleansing face peels, dermaplaning, and eyebrow waxes or tints.

Prices range from about $25 for eyebrow waxes; $15 for nose or lip waxes; $80 for a full dermaplane facial; and $50 to $110 for leg waxes depending on whether someone needs a full- or half-leg wax. Facials have a wider price range depending on what needs to be done: a deluxe hydrofacial costs upwards of $240, a basic one costs $175 and regular express facial is $65.

Suttles said when she went to school for her esthetician accreditation, she learned more about how people can take care of their skin.

From her own experience, she said she learned how to handle her acne-prone skin just by using moisturizer.

That experience is passed onto clients, who may have misconceptions about how to take care of their skin.

The COVID-19 pandemic, in a rare instance of luck, actually provided Suttles with the opportunity to learn virtually. Since her school was in Tigard, Suttles could not make attendance work. But during the shutdowns, the school offered remote options, and Suttles only had to go in-person once a week.

The best way to maintain healthy skin is using sunscreen, moisturizer, toner and cleanser, she said.

“Moisturizer and sunscreen,” Suttles said. “You cannot forget SPF. If you don’t wear sunscreen, everything you’re doing is just being erased anyways.”

A healthy diet and reducing stress can also work.

Since opening March 7, Suttles said she has added about 20 new clients. Some clients followed her from Revive when they heard she opened her own spa, but at least 20 clients are brand-new.

“I’m so happy with my space and the simplicity of just me and my clients here in this quiet space,” Suttles said.

Being her own boss has several perks, including the ability to spend more time with her children.

She is also able to hold accounts with several skincare brands that send products for her to sell in-store. Suttles said she tries to order on a client-by-client basis to save money and make sure she has what people are requesting.

While Suttles said she wants to eventually consider expanding to a full medical spa, that is far down the road. Right now, she’s basking in an irrefutable fact: she has established her own business in downtown Longview.

Estheva Esthetics Address: 1402 Broadway St., Ste. 208, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Info: www.estheva-esthetics-102326.square.site/s/appointments; follow on Facebook or Instagram @estheva.estheticsbylorraine, call at 360-431-0560 or email at lorrainesuttles3@gmail.com.