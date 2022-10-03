Talking Business: New pumpkin patch offers hayrides, slide, petting zoo and more in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE — In the woods north of Silver Lake, a new seasonal business will be providing autumn fun for the rest of October.

The Silverlake Pumpkin Patch spreads across the yard owned by Daren and Marni Dean next door to their home. The pumpkin patch, which opened Oct. 1, offers a variety of activities for children and families, from pumpkin decorations and face painting to a haunted hayride suitable for young visitors.

Daren Dean said the family had made a tradition of visiting different pumpkin patches in the area every October. Earlier this year, Dean decided they should take a swing at starting their own as an easy visit for families in their remote section of Cowlitz County. They worked with longtime family friends Richelle and Richie Gall to organize the attractions and get the word out.

“We’ve probably been to every pumpkin patch within an hour of here,” Dean said. “There’s just something about fall that we love.”

The family grew 25 varieties of pumpkins and squash in the yard to prepare for the fall harvest. A few species were lost due to the extended rainstorms during the spring but a wide range of gourds remain for visitors to take home.

The favorite attraction of Dean’s daughter Emerson is the slide built into one of the yard’s hills. The slide is 80 feet long, with hay bales lining the sides and bottom.

The woods on the other side of the Dean’s home were incorporated into a haunted hayride. Dean built out the short road through the woods for the hayride, where a tractor pulls the trailer of kids along a 15-minute loop. Scattered throughout the trees is a scavenger hunt list of witches, skeletons, a Bigfoot and other Halloween creatures.

“I could hear them laughing and giggling, hooting and hollering from the station all the way down at the pumpkin patch. I thought that was so awesome,” Dean said.

Silverlake Pumpkin Patch Address: 601 George Taylor Road, Silver Lake Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., every day through Oct. 30 Info: Silverlake Pumpkin Patch on Facebook or 360-880-5171

Other attractions include a petting zoo, a maze made of small hay bales, spots to throw plastic pumpkins for tic-tac-toe and face painting on days where the Galls are available.

During the week, school field trips will supply the patch with a flow of visitors. The area has secured visits from classes in Toutle Lake School District and Castle Rock and Dean was hoping to find other small school districts that are interested. Two class trips already come through as of Monday afternoon and three more were scheduled for the rest of the week.

Visiting the Silverlake Pumpkin Patch is free, though fees are charged for a few of the attractions. The Deans charge $1 per cup of food for the petting zoo animals and $3 for the hayride. The face painting station charges based on the size of the design.

The petting zoo horses were donated by one of the Dean’s neighbors. Family, friends and a few high schoolers have volunteered to help staff the Patch on weekends.

“People want to be part of this. That’s the community spirit we really want to bring,” Dean said.

Dean said he’s already thinking about additions to the pumpkin patch for next year, including a corn maze and a haunted trail that would complement the hayride. A dug-up stretch near the front of the yard is being prepared for an events center, which would allow for year-round visitors beginning sometime in 2023.