Talking Business: New authentic Mexican restaurant launches in Longview

Los Jalapeños Taqueria is the newest Mexican restaurant in Longview after opening in early December.

The restaurant is co-owned by Ulises Ledesma Cruz and Ignacio 'Jose' Mendoza Reyes, two young men from Mexico opening their first business after living in Cowlitz County for years.

Los Jalapeños Address: 902 14th Avenue, Longview Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday Info: 360-703-3268 or "Los jalapeños taqueria" on Facebook

Reyes worked in the kitchen at Playa Azul in Kalama for more than 10 years. He started cooking as one of a series of local jobs, including planting Christmas trees, but Reyes got invested in the flavors and appearance of the meals.

"I wanted to do better for myself, generate some more money," Reyes said.

Reyes worked for several years at Plaza Azul with Sara Ledesma Cruz, Ulises' sister. When Reyes decided to go out on his own to open a restaurant earlier this year, he convinced the 24-year-old Ulises to drop his work as a mechanic and join in.

"My mother worked in a restaurant back in Mexico. So when Jose and my sister made this offer, she encouraged me to give it a try," Ledesma Cruz said.

The building in the 900 block of 14th Avenue, near Heritage Bank, has cycled through multiple restaurants over the last 30 years. A duck window in the front lobby remains from its days as an italian restaurant called The Rusty Duck. More recently the space has held a teriyaki restaurant and a sushi restaurant.

Los Jalapeños opened as soon as the kitchen and dining area were ready, though some details are still being sorted out. The short menu is posted on a paper sign behind the counter, while they wait for the display screens to arrive. Two small paintings by Ledesma Cruz liven up the booths in the main room.

"Once we moved in, boom," Ledesma Cruz said. "We didn't think we would be selling this much food right away, which is a good problem."

Reyes focuses on the food at the back-end of the restaurant and Ledesma Cruz has focused on the remodel and dealing with customers. Sara helps to promote the restaurant online and manage its Facebook page, which has helped them get attention in the short term.

The taqueria has a relatively small menu but a focus on fresh ingredients. The restaurant uses corn tortillas made by hand from the Longview area. Reyes and other cooks come in early every day to make fresh beans and prepare the various meats that get delivered.

"If you leave rice in the fridge for a week, it starts to taste funny and people notice the difference. Jose is really on top of keeping things fresh," Ledesma Cruz said.

The menu has breakfast burritos and larger seafood plates for dinner, but so far the lunch rush has been the busiest time of the day. The most popular dishes have been the tacos and the quesabirria, a taco-like dish loaded with beef and cheese and a dipping broth on the side.

The owners hope to expand the menu and the restaurant's interior if they continue to stay busy. Ledesma Cruz hopes to eventually convert the side dining area into a 21-and-over section with a bar.