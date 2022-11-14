Talking Business: McMenamins to renovate old Port of Kalama admin building into sports pub

KALAMA — A new McMenamins sports pub is in the works at the Port of Kalama, just down the road from the Kalama Harbor Lodge.

The brew pub and hotel chain plans to renovate the port’s former administration building at 380 West Marine Dr. into a nautical themed sports pub with big-screen TVs, pool tables, shuffleboard and pinball machines, according to the port.

“We’re excited about it, to give the community a feature at the waterfront that people can enjoy,” said Dan Polacek, port spokesman. “We felt it will be a great complement to marina users and the waterfront in general.”

McMenamins expects to begin construction on the 5,855-square-foot building sometime in 2023. The company declined to comment on the project at this time.

The 47-year-old building has been remodeled twice, in 1989 and 2014, Polacek said. It was the port office until the new building was completed in 2014.

McMenamins had the first right of refusal to the property as part of its 2016 agreement to build the Kalama Harbor Lodge at the port, Polacek said. The first right of refusal gives a party the option to enter into a lease before anyone else.

At the time, Northwest Innovation Works was already leasing the building and was expected to stay for a while, Polacek said. After an unsuccessful effort to build a methanol plant at the port, the company ended its lease in June 2021.

Once the building was empty, McMenamins approached the port about leasing it as part of the original agreement, Polacek said. The Port of Kalama commissioners in September approved the lease, with monthly rent of $6,645.

The company initially discussed using the building to add more guest rooms, but the port thought it would be “more advantageous for the building to have a more public purpose,” Polacek said.

“It’s great because it will give the public a chance to enjoy it and will broaden the experience at the marina with new recreational opportunities,” he said.

The building’s outside-facing restrooms, often used by marina visitors, will remain open to the general public, Polacek said. The port and McMenamins will work to make sure there is enough parking for anglers and marina visitors once the pub opens, he said.

McMenamins is waiting for a building permit and does not yet have completed designs or architectural renderings for the project, Polacek said.

The renovations tentatively include retrofitting the interior by adding a kitchen, pub and gaming on the ground floor and conference rooms on the second floor, Polacek said. The exterior and landscaping will be updated to give the property the “McMenamins flavor,” he said.

The structure will be the third McMenamins’ building at the port. In addition to the main McMenamins’ lodge with a restaurant inside, a nearby walkway north leads to the Ahles Point Cabin with a smaller menu.