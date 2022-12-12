Talking Business: Marvelous Mosaic Fine Art brings glass cutting art to Rainier

RAINIER — Handcrafted glass trinkets, beads and tools laid across the wooden workstation Saturday in the backroom of the recently opened shop that hosts classes on how to cut and design intricate mosaic art pieces.

Ranging in price anywhere from $5 to $750, Marvelous Mosaic Fine Art opened June 2022 after Kory Dollar decided to expand from hosting specialized glass-cutting courses in Deer Island to having a separate storefront in Rainier.

“We made diamonds from dirt,” Dollar said.

The idea came from years of her and her sister Rachel Dollar laying tile with their father when they were younger, Kory Dollar said. Eventually the sisters took this skill and made it into an art they can both teach and sell.

Kory Dollar said after graduating college she began to focus full-time on mosaic art, attending retreats in California and Texas and running pop-up shops when first starting.

Eventually the Dollars’ studio went up for sale, and they decided to rent out the space in Rainier.

“It just evolved into this, more focused on community education or bringing art to the community,” Kory Dollar said. “We’re doing children’s classes and trying to have more affordable access to art.”

Most of their classes have about 10 people who attend, with a mix of older adults and sometimes children, Kory Dollar said.

Rachel Dollar, who manages the Rainier storefront, said they also make most of their money through commissioned art that become large-scale projects.

Some of the art can end up 5 feet long and can take months to create, Kory Dollar said.

“We play with glass day-to-day,” Rachel Dollar said.

They also want to use the storefront as an opportunity to bring in family members and make it a family-run business, Kory Dollar said.

Cutting glass may seem more daunting than it is, Rachel Dollar said. Some people are nervous to cut because they assume the glass is sharp, but this can be a misconception, she said.

Wearing safety glasses, Rachel Dollar easily snipped off a piece of white glass with pliers on Saturday and placed it onto a tree-shaped mosaic item.

The sisters usually try to match with the season; now that it is December, they make decorative trees, snowflakes and colorful presents. Other designs include flowers, landscapes of the local area and wildlife like swans and owls.

“We do wedding showers, bachelorette parties and birthday parties,” Kory Dollar said. “We have everything ranging from craft to fine art.”

The Dollars also bring in community members, hosting events for local students and even commissioning their work for charity efforts.

“It’s two Dollars on a dime budget,” Kory Dollar said. “That’s what we’re doing, bringing art to the community.”

Marvelous Mosaic Address: 315 W B St, Rainier Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday Info: www.facebook.com/MarvelousMosaic