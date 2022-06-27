Talking Business: Longview's Scythe Brewing hopes to combine house brews and pub food with vegan fare

Erik Skreen took a leap of faith when he quit his job last fall and opened a brewing business on Third Avenue in Longview.

Skreen, a longtime Longview resident, said he always enjoyed food and home brewing. As his job in automation became too stressful, Skreen and his wife sat down and seriously considered what it would take to open their own brewery.

"When I was home brewing, I just kept fabricating a newer, bigger and better system until I got to the point I really started thinking about branching out to doing it and making money off of it," Skreen said.

The idea came to fruition April 30, when Skreen opened Scythe Brewing at 1217 Third Avenue.

Scythe Brewing Company Address: 1217 Third Ave., Longview, Suite 150. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Info: 360-353-3851, www.scythebrewing.com or www.facebook.com/scythebrewing.

The restaurant boasts a variety of house-made beers, including India pale lagers, India pale ales, Northwest pale ales, porters, sours and stouts.

Skreen said his love of food comes first, and the menu has a range of fare from standard public house food like pulled pork sandwiches to more niche items like oyster shooters. They have albacore tuna fish and chips, pulled pork sandwiches, cauliflower tacos and poke.

The price ranges from $7 to $12 for appetizers and $12 to $24 for entrees, with the most expensive item being the marinated sirloin steak.

Scythe also has gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options, which Skreen said they included because not many places in Longview have those choices. None of Scythe's food comes processed, and they get nearly every ingredient local and fresh.

"I think Longview needs exactly what we have to offer," Skreen said.

Skreen said they are struggling with what many employers are also dealing with, which is having enough staff onboard. Still, Skreen said many of his servers followed him when he left his last restaurant job, and at Scythe they now have about 20 employees with two managers.

Though opening a business has its challenges, especially in the early stages, Skreen said they have expanded and now have live music usually on the weekends. They also will be pouring beer at Longview's community events such as Go 4th and Squirrel Fest.

With good weather now arriving in Longview, Skreen said they hope to soon open their outdoor patio for seating.

"I'm trying to offer a higher end experience," Skreen said.

Scythe also sells merchandise from the restaurant location including T-shirts, growlers, tumblers and pint glasses ranging in price.

Skreen said he wants to go for a laidback vibe at Scythe, one friendly to people coming off work and to families.

"I don't want people sitting at the bar knocking down three beers one after the other," he said. "That's not the establishment I want. I want to remain family friendly, kid friendly."

