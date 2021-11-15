Talking Business: Longview coffee shop plans 'night market' to bring together community, small businesses

Hawkins said she joined Hendrickson in planning the event because she thought it would be good for the community and local small businesses.

“The more we help each other, the better we are all off in getting out there,” she said.

While Hawkins said she knew some fellow business owners who wanted to participate, she didn’t initially get a large response to her call for vendors. But once word of the event began to spread on social media, a lot of people contacted her, Hawkins said.

Hendrickson said just over 30 vendors are signed up for the event, about double what he expected.

“I was super surprised at how many people reached out to me,” Hawkins said. “It’s kind of becoming a way bigger thing than I thought it would be.”

The market has gotten a lot of interest from shoppers, with more than 80 people marked as “going” and nearly 900 “interested” on the Facebook event.

Hendrickson and Hawkins are planning to hold another night market Dec. 18, the Saturday before Christmas, and hope to hold the event quarterly next year.

Vendors interested in participating in future markets can contact the organizers through the Longview Night Market Facebook page.

