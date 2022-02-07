Talking Business: Longview chiropractor expands his practice into medical pain treatment

After 24 years running his own chiropractic business in Longview, Daren Bowlby has expanded into a fleet of regenerative medical treatments.

Bowlby Chiropractic, which he founded in February 1998, is now called First Choice Medical Center. The new center roughly doubled the chiropractic office’s on the ground floor of the Stanley Plaza complex and doubled its staffing level since April.

The expanded medical center is accredited and licensed as a medically integrated clinic — a facility that can provide physical therapy, chiropractic and medical treatments for minor pains and sprains.

“We’re trying to see the patients who are being treated with opioids and can rediscover options like these,” Bowlby said. “The best way to do that is by switching over to a medical center that patients feel more familiar with going to.”

Holly Wells, a family nurse practitioner, joined Bowlby as the lead medical expert for the practice.

New patients go through a detailed consultation and medical exam to determine which treatment path could be the best fit. So far, First Choice is mainly seeing patients older than 40 years old. Wells said the ideal fit for many of the regenerative treatments are people who are physically active or are enthusiastic about getting more active if they can reduce their pain.

“These are people who golf or like to go for runs and walks multiple times a week, and now they’re starting to get degradation of their joints,” Wells said.

There are two major regenerative treatment options at the expanded clinic. One is platelet rich plasma, where a patient’s own blood is drawn out and placed in a centrifuge to create a more concentrated dose of platelets. Once injected back into the patient, the platelets naturally cause blood clotting and speed up the injury recovery process.

First Choice combines the platelet treatment with a stem cell tissue blend that helps speed up injury repairs. Bowlby said all the cells used by First Choice are derived from umbilical cords instead of the more notorious and controversial embryonic stem cells.

“These are all from live births that are donated to labs. They go through a thorough specimen examination to make sure they’re healthy,” Bowlby said.

Both the platelet replacement and stem cell therapies have been used in sports medicine to treat sprained muscles, torn ligaments and joint damage. Bowlby said the treatments are not always covered by insurance, which is one reason they may not be prescribed to many patients.

First Choice Medical Center is not done with the expansion yet. Bowlby said within the next few months he plans to start providing nutritional IV therapy, where a concentrated liquid mix of vitamins and minerals is sent directly into a patient’s vein.

