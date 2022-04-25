Talking Business: Longtime physical therapist opens new clinic in Kelso's Three Rivers Mall

A Kelso physical therapist with more than two decades of experience opened a clinic in the Three Rivers Mall to offer personalized treatments outside of corporate health care.

"It gives me more control over how I treat patients," TJ Ablan said. "We want to know you as a person, not as a chart number."

Ablan, 45, opened the 2,200-square-foot Ablan PT clinic in October after working 22 years in the industry, including at a local physical therapy office and as a regional physical therapy manager for nursing homes, he said.

Ablan has a doctoral degree in physical therapy, he added, and also offers sports medicine services at Kelso High School, where he is paid a stipend similar to a coach.

Noninvasive treatment

Ablan said people from 5 to 105 years old visit physical therapists to improve mobility, balance and strength after suffering injuries, like a young athlete who blew out a knee, or neurological issues, like a patient with difficulty walking after a stroke.

Ablan PT Address: 351 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso, next to Regal Cinemas in the Three Rivers Mall. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Info: 360-353-5739 or www.ablanpt.com.

At Ablan PT, located next to Regal Cinemas, patients are seen in curtained-off rooms where conditions are diagnosed after exams. Patients complete exercises in a general space with equipment.

Ablan and his two physical therapy assistants teach exercises with equipment like resistance tube bands, which can help build arm strength, and exercise balls, which can help strengthen core muscles, as less invasive ways to resolve joint and muscle problems.

A common injury where the knee cap shifts out of place when the leg bends or strengthens, for instance, can be fixed by gaining flexibility and thigh strength with a physical therapist instead of surgery. Physical therapy also can help with amputee rehabilitation, pain management and nervous system diseases such as Parkinson's, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Personalized plans

Ablan said exercises are tailored to individuals, including whether to practice in the clinic to be "held more accountable." Young athletes who want to quickly return to the field can be seen up to five times a week, while someone with chronic neck or back pain may want to be seen once a month.

"What's going to make you the most successful?" he asked.

Instead of assigning the typical dozen of possible home exercises, Ablan focuses on one or two practices, which he said is more realistic for people's busy schedules and drives more results.

Physical Therapist Assistant Jenny Jones said she met Ablan after a 50-foot jump off a Rainier-area waterfall broke her back. She regularly attended physical therapy with Ablan for six months she said, then tapered off. Once recovered, Jones decided to pursue a physical therapy career.

"I went into the field because it made such a big difference to me," she said.

The clinic also has a massage therapist, who Ablan said can target problem muscles or tissues in a soundproof room, or provide spa-like massages for relaxation instead of the goal of resolving pain. Massages cost $70 for an hour and $45 for a half hour.

The cost of physical therapist appointments depends on patients' insurance. A referral from a primary care physician may be required by insurance as well. The clinic takes "most major insurances," Ablan said, including Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

