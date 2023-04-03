Fajita quesadillas, carne asada nachos and enchilada suizas are moving across the street in Longview.

People have been grabbing chips and salsa and Pepe’s fajitas at 933 15th Ave. for about nine years. Now, Los Pepes is making a new home on the other side of 15th Avenue in the former Red Kitchen location, which has been closed since at least July 2020.

The plan is to open by Friday evening or early Saturday.

Jose T. Avelar, president and owner of Los Pepes, said his Longview eatery has outgrown the 2,200 square feet at its previous leased building, and is moving to accommodate more guests, and more parking.

The new building, at 848 15th Ave., has 3,800 square feet and parking from the restaurant to 14th Street — around 40 spots, said Avelar. The previous location had 16 spots.

Avelar said he’d often drive by the previous location thinking there was a packed house, only to find the lot was more full than the dining area.

“I’d think ‘Oh, it’s busy, I better go stop and help,’” he said, “but then I see it’s just one table with five different cars.”

In addition to adding more seats to the Longview dining area, the bar and lounge will also increase in size. Avelar plans to add outdoor seating too, and about five more employees to the current 11.

“More than anything we are hoping to find good candidates for bartending and serving,” he said.

An updated menu — in the works prior to the move — will launch soon after the opening with six new items. Dishes include pork ribs fried in a house-made salsa and nopales, a cactus leaf Avelar said is as popular in Mexico as potatoes are in America. He said the cooks roast nopales and compared it to a salad.

Adding nopales to the menu happened by accident. Avelar said he mistakenly bought nopales instead of jalapenos requested by his brother, who made a special out of the cactus pads — now one of the most popular features.

Avelar moved from Guadalajara, Mexico in 1988 at the age of 17. His father ran a small taco shop in Mexico when he was a teen for five years, he said.

At 51, Avelar now lives in Woodland. With his brother, they own three Los Pepes locations: One in Woodland that opened in 2002; the Longview location which opened in 2006 on Ocean Beach Highway before moving to 15th Avenue; and the Vancouver location which opened in 2007. Each Los Pepes location has the same menu, he said.

“We hope that when you go to Los Pepes you get what you pay for,” said Avelar. “Not only in the portion size but in the service you receive. We will always strive to go above and beyond for any customers who come through our doors.”

Los Pepes Longview Address: 848 15th Ave, Longview. Hours: New location set to open Friday evening or Saturday morning. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 360-703-6001, lospepes.org or www.facebook.com/lospepeslongview. Check the Facebook page for the exact time the new location will open.