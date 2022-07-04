Talking Business: Locally owned ice cream truck helps kids 'Beat the Heat'

Suburban streets throughout Longview can hear the musical call of a summertime staple: the ice cream truck.

Beat the Heat Ice Cream is a locally owned truck that makes the rounds through neighborhoods and events in Longview, Kelso and Lexington. Longview couple Kristy and Joseph Coons bought the truck in March 2021 and have been part of the Go 4th Festival parade each of the last two years.

The Coons saw the truck listed for sale on Facebook last year. Kristy Coons had recently left her long-time job to take care of her newborn twins and Joseph Coons was temporarily off work for an extended period as well, so a part-time job intrigued them.

"It looked like something that would be fun for us to do," Kristy Coons said.

The Coons bought the truck and got in touch with an ice cream distributor in Portland who supplied their food. Within a few weeks they began taking the truck around for events.

Beat the Heat's car doesn't look like a traditional ice cream truck. It only has three wheels, with two at the back and one in the center of the cab at the front. The doors have been removed, giving it the appearance of a golf cart, The entire back end is taken up by a large white freezer box.

Kristy and Joseph Coons both drive and stock the vehicle. Instead of having set daily routes, Kristy Coons said they try to visit different neighborhoods an equal number of times with allowances for weather and mechanical issues to break up the trips.

"It's so fun to see kids down the street jumping up and down, dancing to the music when they hear us coming," she said. "We get the little ones who've never seen an ice cream truck before."

The truck's top speed is around 15 mph, great for making the rounds in neighborhoods but a challenge to move between locations. The Coons occasionally load it on the trailer of another truck to get from the Coons' home in west Longview to customers across town.

Beat the Heat Ice Cream Prices: $1- $4 per ice cream. Info: bth.icecream@gmail.com or Beat the Heat Ice Cream on Facebook.

The other aspect of Beat the Heat's business is being rented to appear at events. The truck has appeared at birthday parties, school celebrations and company events. Kristy said she recently had a request to bring ice cream to a wedding, but had to turn it down because of other bookings.

Kristy Coons said she was surprised by how quickly business took off, even though she mostly advertises through word of mouth and her Facebook page.

"If we go out all day on a hot Saturday or Sunday, we have to refill halfway through," she said.

The Coons want to expand the business over the next few years. Kristy Coons said the next step is to get a transit van to serve as either a second truck or a replacement to the current one. The van would offer more storage space for frozen snacks and have an easier time traveling to other cities.

"We've talked about passing it on to the kids as they get older," she said. "That's how long we want to keep going with the truck."

Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. Contact Daily News reporter Brennen Kauffman at 360-577-7828 or bkauffman@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

