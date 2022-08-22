Talking Business: Little Modern Market offers thrifty local finds in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Nestled in a shopping center right off Interstate 5 sits a consignment shop that offers both new and gently used clothes, furniture and baby supplies.

Erica Schwartz has been a co-owner of Little Modern Market in Castle Rock since December 2020. In what she said was a fast-moving process, the shop opened "in the dead of the pandemic" and has since grown so much they have a waiting list for potential vendors.

The vendors are small business owners and everyday residents who have crafts, candles, vintage items and even skin care they want to sell.

"It's always changing," Schwartz said. "There is always something new to look at."

Schwartz and her co-owner go out of their way to choose unique and locally sourced items, she said. They encourage business owners to not only rent a booth inside the shop but also work a shift at the store so they can see which items are doing well and get acquainted with their customer base.

The clothing and furniture tend to lean toward a bohemian and vintage style Schwartz said has recently grown in popularity. She said their commitment to that aesthetic likely is why they have recently seen a jump in customers.

In the nearly two years since opening their doors, Schwartz said they still sometimes see longtime Castle Rock residents who had no idea Little Modern Market is there. That combined with the recent relaxation of pandemic restrictions have allowed the market to grow, host pop-ups at community events and become more of a mainstream staple, she said.

Schwartz grew up in the consignment world. When she was a child her mother owned a consignment shop, and Schwartz said she liked the idea of finding unique items for a lowered price.

In December 2019, Schwartz moved to Winlock. Months later, even amidst a global pandemic, she and the market's co-owner found a space and were able to secure it in August 2020. By December 2020, they were able to open their doors.

"The stuff we carry, it's not stuff you would find at a Target or a Wal-Mart ... they are one-of-a-kind found items," Schwartz said. "We avoid getting from big corporations."

They also get requests from various community members mainly for home decor and baby clothes. Schwartz said she believes they fill a gap in Castle Rock for baby supplies, as there are not many options in town for new families.

Little Modern Market also hosts sales every first Friday of the month, where customers get 20% off their purchase. Seasonally, like during back-to-school and holidays, they also give patrons discounts.

People who have vendors inside the store and decide they want to take on a shift get a discount on their booth price, Schwartz said.