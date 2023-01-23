Talking Business: Laurel Market opens on riverfront in Woodland

WOODLAND — Behind the assortment of handcrafted trinkets, colorful mugs and rows of thrifty clothes, the Laurel Market opens to a balcony overlooking the Lewis River.

Owner Jennifer Homola knew almost immediately this was the spot to open her shop across from the Ace Hardware. Previously the building housed the boutique and wine bar RiverHouse.

“I’ve always wanted to open a store since I was little,” Homola said. “I had a booth across town, and I was running out of space, so my husband was like, ‘Hey, you should open up your own store.’ And I didn’t think I could. We have six kids and I’m busy, but this building came up for me and it just all fell into place.”

Laurel Market includes a number of community members who rent space and sell everything from baby clothes to jewelry. Homola also buys her own products to sell, including bags, clay cups and other trinkets.

Talking Business Owners of new or expanded Lower Columbia businesses discuss their ventures with The Daily News staff in this long-running feature that prints …

The idea always sat in Homola’s mind, she said. Owning and operating her own business that could double as an inviting, low-key hangout spot was a dream of hers for a while.

Eventually the space Laurel Market now operates out of opened, and the threads all came together for Homola.

“It’s fun because we have about 33 vendors, so it’s like 33 peoples’ dreams all in one little building,” Homola said. “That’s my favorite part.”

Homola said her style could be described as simple, rustic and along the lines of a “Scandinavian” vibe.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The location once served as a boutique and coffee lounge, complete with a kitchenette and glowing fireplace. Homola said she wanted to keep those amenities and spent weeks updating the space to match the rustic feel she wanted to achieve.

Hardwood floors and warm string lights hung around the space helped create a similar atmosphere to how Homola decorates at home, she said.

In one corner sits a miniature refrigerator with sparkling and regular water, with a coffee machine, tea and cups that people can use.

A table with toys and child-sized chairs offers a place for parents to leave their toddlers while they shop around, Homola said. Two plush chairs sit in front of the fireplace so people can sip tea or coffee and hang out, she said.

Eventually, Homola said she would like to start selling baked goods from a Woodland resident who plans to set up a bakery from her home. There are also ambitions to brew their own coffee beans.

Laurel Market Address: 1360 Lewis River Rd., Woodland, WA. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday Info: Follow the market on Instagram @laurelmarketwoodland or on its Facebook page.

There’s also a covered balcony with chairs and tables that look out over the Lewis River. It might not be the most popular choice for a brisk rainy day in January, but Homola said she is excited to see how people react to it in the brighter summer months.

Laurel Market opened in October to what Homola said was positive community support.

“There are not many spots here that have all of this,” Homola said. “I try to make it accessible so anyone can come. ... We also try to keep it more affordable.”