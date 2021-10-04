Talking Business: Kelso tap house opens on the Cowlitz River, offers local brews, fresh pizza and wildlife views

Matkowski said customers must be 21 years old or older. He suggested guests park in front of the building or across the street, where they can use a crosswalk to reach the tap house.

‘My kind of place’

Matkowski said customers can enjoy cornhole year round, indoor and outdoors, and Cowlitz River views of passing boats and wildlife. His wife, Barbie, said she has watched juvenile bald eagles grow up in a nest near the outside bar. She said the establishment is pet friendly and suggested families bring blankets to sit on the nearby sandbank and passing kayakers land on the shoal.

Emery Parrill and Chris Sodowsky, both of Longview, said they stopped by the tap house for the first time on their way home from their Castle Rock job Friday.

“This is my kind of place,” Parrill said, pointing to the pub’s sandbank. “Go in there and throw a fishing pole in and you’re good.”

