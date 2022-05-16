Talking Business: Keebler Coffee Roasters celebrates opening on Commerce Ave

Brewing his own coffee started as a hobby for new business owner Matt Keebler.

"I started roasting because I was unable to find local coffee that was fresh enough, so I started to do that just for myself and some friends," Keebler said. "That's kind of what I was trying to go towards, was to see if people were interested in specialty single-origin coffee."

Since coming to Longview three years ago with his spouse Amy Keene-Keebler, the couple toyed with the idea of opening a storefront. Keebler started selling at the Cowlitz County farmers' market last year.

For three years, an espresso-maker sat in the garage of their house while they waited for the right space to become available, said Keene-Keebler, who also is the shop's co-owner.

Then, it did. The couple leased the space at 1101 Commerce Ave., and in early May celebrated the grand opening of Keebler Coffee Roasters.

"There were a few things that fell through, so we were really excited when this was a possibility, and we decided to just go for it," Keene-Keebler said.

The coffee shop is housed in The Roxy Theater and boasts a standard cafe menu — lattes, mochas, teas and espresso shots. They have syrups like vanilla and hazelnut they purchase from grocery stores, but Keene-Keebler said they hope to one day make their own syrups.

Keebler Coffee Roasters Address: 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview. Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sundays. Info: info@keeblercoffee.com, www.keeblercoffee.com or Keebler Coffee Roasters on Facebook and Instagram.

Storyboard Delights partnered with the new owners and provide chocolates for their specialty drinks. Homer Bread's pastries are in the front display.

Keene-Keebler said she wants to one day expand the menu to include salads and sandwiches. Her vision of the coffee shop includes putting local art on the walls and hosting music nights.

"I would say we want this as more of a communal space," Keene-Keebler said.

Espresso tastings on Saturdays is something Keebler said he wants to establish.

"That's part of it, too, is educating the community about coffee so they have better understanding," Keebler said. "So they know more about not only what to taste within various coffees, but also a little bit about the supply chain and the farmers and the people who are involved that play a super critical role in the coffee production."

Keebler said there's been a shift in how people consume coffee. He described coffee consumption as three waves — first was mass-produced and less expensive like Folgers, then came franchise coffee shops like Starbucks and Peet's.

The third wave is small, locally owned corner cafes, he said.

It's part of why the couple opened Keebler Coffee Roasters, noticing how many large chain stores offered sugary caffeine but not a lot of locally brewed, ethically sourced coffee.

"I think there's a lot more people going toward more sustainability and higher-quality coffee and willing to pay a little bit more for that," Keebler said.

Coffee choices cost around $4.50 at Keebler Coffee Roasters, with snack options like cookies, turnovers and scones ranging from about $2 to $4 each. Customers also can order tea, hot cocoa, apple cider and Italian soda.

Keebler Coffee Roasters is hosting its first music night from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, with Justin Johnson performing.

