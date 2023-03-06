KALAMA — The restaurant side of TLC Deli, Coffee Shop and Laundromat reopened earlier this year after an extended closure because of the pandemic and equipment problems.

Owner Georgia Knight-Powell has run the business for 15 years, but feared she could close permanently amid the COVID-19 restrictions. Federal and local grants helped keep the business running, she said.

Located at the end of First Street, TLC includes Kalama’s only laundromat, a small coffee shop and deli and Cleaning with TLC. Knight-Powell, 67, has run the cleaning business for 25 years and moved it into the laundromat when she and her husband bought it.

TLC is open seven days a week and offers self-serve laundry or a fluff and fold service. The restaurant serves soup, sandwiches, salads, baked goods and a variety of coffee drinks.

Nearly three years ago, COVID-19 restrictions closed the deli and coffee shop, but the laundromat stayed open, Knight-Powell said. After regulations loosened, broken kitchen equipment kept the deli closed, she said.

Cleaning with TLC’s commercial service continued during pandemic closures, but residential service was halted, Knight-Powell said.

“During COVID I thought, ‘We are going to lose everything,’” she said.

Knight-Powell said she worked without a day off for about 11 months, covering the laundromat and taking cleaning jobs at night.

After falling behind on bills, a friend helped Knight-Powell apply for a federal loan, she said. TLC was able to get three other grants, including two from the city of Kalama, to keep up on bills and pay for new equipment.

In early January, the deli and coffee shop reopened with a full menu.

“Right now business is slow because of inflation,” Knight-Powell said. “Even I don’t eat out as often.”

TLC Deli, Coffee Shop and Laundromat Address: 550 North First St., Kalama Laundromat Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Deli/Coffee Shop Hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Info: 360-673-1590, www.facebook.com/tlcdelicoffeeshopandlaundromat

That doesn’t mean the community isn’t supporting the business, Knight-Powell said. A lot of people showed up for a Feb. 8 ribbon cutting held by the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, she said.

“I feel like I’m part of an amazing team called the Kalama team,” Knight-Powell said. “I want people to know I’m here if they need me.”

Knight-Powell said she’s worked hard to keep the business open to keep a roof over her head and provide for her and her husband’s retirement. While she doesn’t plan on 100% retiring, Knight-Powell said she wanted to get TLC up and running successfully before cutting back on her hours.

The business also provides a service for Kalama residents as the only laundromat in town, and brings in customers from other parts of the county, she said.

This is a hard time for businesses, Knight-Powell said.

“These are times where every single person in this country has been affected by this, and we’re only gonna get through it if we stick together,” she said. “Just be kind to everyone around you.”