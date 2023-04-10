KALAMA — Shoppers looking for that little extra something or for alternative mailing options can visit a one-stop-shop downtown, rather than looking outside Kalama.

On March 20, Emily and Tim Swett opened Etc Mercantile in the former antique shop between Subway and Willie Dick’s First Street Tap House. The store offers private mailboxes for rent, shipping services and home gifts.

The Swetts said they felt the community needed another option for mail and shipping, as well as printing and scanning services, that was a small business, rather than a franchise.

“We’re family owned, and we’ve been part of the community,” Emily Swett said. “We want to keep that community feeling and vibe.”

The couple has lived in Kalama for 12 years. Tim Swett teaches at Kalama Middle School, and Emily Swett recently left teaching to move on to something new, she said.

After wanting to start a small business for a long time, those dreams became stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily Swett said. But those years weren’t the best time to open, she said.

When the downtown storefront became available last year, the couple jumped on the “perfect” space,” Swett said. They got the keys on New Year’s Eve, which happened to be the couple’s 21-year anniversary.

“We had dinner, then started painting that night,” Swett said.

During nearly three months of renovations, the couple replaced the lighting and flooring, painted, added a wall and installed the mailboxes. Swett said after some internet searching, she found the set of 210 vintage-style mailboxes from a California seller.

The mailboxes are small but customers can get larger packages delivered to the store, Swett said. Most of the mail so far has been packages, for residents that have a P.O. box but not a home address where they can get deliveries, Tim Swett said.

The mercantile offers shipping through USPS or UPS carriers, including Amazon returns with a printed label. Customers can also print, copy or scan documents.

Emily Swett said their idea for the business began with the mail and shipping services and grew to include retail to fill out the larger space.

On the retail side, Swett said they want to offer items typically sold in big box stores like Walmart, Target or Fred Meyer that people can’t find in Kalama. The shop includes office supplies, greeting cards and home decor items like art prints, frames, throw pillows and plants.

Swett said she would like to sell Kalama T-shirts and is working with the Kalama Artists and Makers Association to add a table of local artisans’ work. The mercantile will slowly add other products depending on what people want, she said.

The mercantile has gotten positive feedback, and the community has been welcoming and gracious, the Swetts said.

“People like having another option and a retail location on the street here,” Emily Swett said.

Etc Mercantile Address: 157 N. First St., Kalama Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Info: 360-673-7026, Etc Mercantile on Facebook