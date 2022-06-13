Talking Business: Kalama woman brings dance studio to her hometown

KALAMA — Growing up in Kalama, Madison Lucas remembers near-daily drives to Longview and back for dance class.

After hearing similar stories from other residents who dislike making the drive to Longview or Woodland or who don't participate in dance because of it, the now 27-year-old decided to open Rising Heights Dance studio in her hometown.

"I just think this town deserves some art, dance," she said. "It's so much fun to be in Kalama to celebrate that."

Contractors are renovating 299 N. First St. into a 2,500-square-foot studio by taking out four walls, installing floating floors made of specific material for dancers, Lucas said. The space will include two large classrooms, one private lesson room and and an upstairs room for tumbling.

The studio is holding a grand opening on June 25, and classes start the next Monday, June 27.

Rising Heights Dance Address: 299 North First St., Kalama Hours: Monday through Friday office hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, class hours 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours vary. Info: 360-673-7473, dance@risingheightsdance.com. Descriptions of classes and schedules are at risingheightsdance.com.

Lucas started dancing at 14, after trying a variety of other sports.

"The day I put on my leotard was last day I looked for something to do," she said. "I think our name, Rising Heights Dance, is really how I feel about dance. No matter where you, are can always rise to a new height in dancing."

After graduating from Kalama High School in 2013, Lucas attended Brigham Young University – Idaho, where she majored in theater and minored in dance pedagogy, or the method and practice of teaching.

"When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be a performer until I taught my first class," she said. "I love watching kids learn and grow and have that feeling when they get the hard move they've been working on or when they perform and smile because they know they did good. I have a blast with it."

After teaching dance in Woodland for the last four years, Lucas said she feels ready to branch off and open her own studio.

"I knew I wanted to do this since 2014, so luckily my experience has gotten me ready for this," Lucas said. "I'm so excited to be in my hometown bringing dance back for everybody."

Rising Heights will offer classes for all ages, from 9 months to adults. Classes for kids 5 and younger include dancing with an adult, learning basic skills, pre-ballet and tumbling. Older students can take different levels of ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap, tumbling and musical theater.

Dancers 6 years and older with at least one year of experience can audition to be on competition teams. Adults can drop in or purchase a punch card for a weekly class exploring different dance styles.

Lucas said some of her former students helped her decide what classes to offer by telling her what they would be interested in. Younger kids wanted to learn everything, while teens wanted to hone skills for competition, she said.

The studio will be the only acrobatic arts certified studio in the county and will emphasize tumbling and ballet.

Along with Lucas, Rising Heights will have three other instructors — Noelle Horrocks, Eden Harmon and Angel Anaya.

Rising Heights is kicking off its opening with a week of $5 drop-in days starting June 27. Each day will have a time slot for a different class and age group, allowing kids to try out a class before signing up, Lucas said.

Summer camps will begin in early July and end in August. The regular dance season begins Sept. 12 and runs through June. At the end of the season, Rising Heights will hold a recital that incorporates the different classes, Lucas said.

While she had some concern about a lack of demand, Kalama's growing population and the large interest she's received so far encouraged Lucas to open the studio, she said.

"I've been so amazed," she said. "I feel like anytime I hit a wall, … then three doors open and we’re able to keep going. It's been such a rewarding experience, and we're just excited to get going."

