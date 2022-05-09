Talking Business: Kalama salon opens to meet growing need

KALAMA — With more growth on the horizon in her town, Kalama resident Meggan Mumford last month moved her salon from Clark County.

Shear Haven opened in early April in downtown Kalama and offers haircuts, coloring, Brazilian blowouts, as well as esthetician services including facials, waxing and eyelash extensions.

Mumford, 43, worked in Kalama several years ago, but moved when it flooded in 2015. After working in salons in Battle Ground and Ridgefield, Mumford moved into a smaller space in Vancouver after the pandemic began.

After about two years, Mumford decided to move her business back to Cowlitz County as restrictions loosened to serve a growing need for hair and beauty services in town.

“Since I was in school, it was always my dream,” Mumford said of opening her own salon. “I know it’s cheesy but don’t give up on your dreams.”

Shear Haven Address: 262 N. First St. #7, Kalama Hours: 9:30 a.m. to variable (depends on last appointment time) Tuesday through Saturday Info: 360-673-7888, www.shearhavens.com or Shear Haven LLC on Facebook. Clients can call or book appointments online.

Mumford said she originally went to school to be an accountant because she loves math but didn’t feel fulfilled by the work. She then went to beauty school in Oregon, graduating about 15 years ago.

Her early career focused on hair services but Mumford said she’s honed her esthetician skills over the last couple years.

“I like making people feel good about themselves,” she said. “I just love interacting with people. Every day is a new challenge, and I hope my clients will want to challenge me. It makes it interesting.”

Mumford specializes in vivid color, and the Shear Haven social media pages feature freshly dyed heads of blue, purple and pink among the more typical brunettes and blonds. Not many people choose to dye their hair in unusual colors because it takes a lot of maintenance to keep the colors bright, Mumford said.

The dye Mumford uses is ammonia-free and the Kevin Murphy products use natural ingredients, she said.

For her facials and related services, Mumford uses a homegrown and cruelty-free skincare line called Farmhouse Fresh, based in Texas. The company is a perfect fit for her salon because it uses some proceeds to rescue farm animals and her family raises llamas, she said.

“It’s important to me, especially with children,” Mumford said. “Seeing things we allow on our skin and bodies can be scary.”

Although three salons may seem like a lot for Kalama, Mumford said she’s heard from residents the other two are often booked out for weeks. With Kalama poised for more growth because of new housing developments, the timing seemed right, Mumford said.

“I’m a really fun, upbeat person, and I’m not from here, so with new people we have the same story, creating new roots in a new town,” she said. “I see potential growth, and it’s awesome to be a part of.”

