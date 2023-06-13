A new independent music label in Longview is giving country music a face and a foothold in Southwest Washington.

Locked and Loaded Records opened on Commerce Avenue Monday in a storefront that is part headquarters for the label, part recording studio for local musicians, and part concert and event space. Co-owners Mike Clasey and Brad Hall started the company last year to give local musicians an easy and affordable way to record their songs.

“I’m not promising that you’ll get a huge tour or make a million dollars. I just give them the chance to get recorded, to get their music out there,” Clasey said.

Clasey, who is from Woodland, had been performing for decades in the area under the name Michael Outlaw. He started working on his own label after an acrimonious split from Warner Music Group.

Locked and Loaded launched with a small roster of other country singers, including multiple from around Cowlitz County. Dakota Robins was performing a set at a local bar when Clasey heard him. Rianna Taylor was a few months into singing on the local competitive karaoke circuit when she got connected.

Robins has been working with Clasey on his first album, which he hopes will be available by the end of the year. Robins said he only became a fulltime musician recently but that performing has always been a confidence booster for him.

“You learn more about yourself through country songs and writing lyrics. You learn about music, and how you’re feeling at that time. There are things I wouldn’t have understood about myself if I didn’t have music,” Robins said.

In addition to the local musicians, Locked and Loaded signed singers from country music hubs like Tennessee and Alabama. Some were scouted on TikTok after they had a song or two take off.

The front of Locked and Loaded’s building is a simple concert venue with a stage, a scattering of tables made from giant wood wire spools, and a bar stocked with liquor. The owners plan to rent the building out for events like wedding receptions or memorial services and host limited attendance concerts.

The back of the building is where the recordings will take place. There is a sound engineer’s room to mix the tracks together and two recording rooms, one for drums and one for singers and other instruments.

Talking Business Close

The recording spaces are not just for the singers signed to the label. The rooms will also be available for anyone to book who wants an easy and professional way to record music. Clasey said he’s been talking to a music teacher at Lower Columbia College and some interested high school students about partnering to record school performances.

Clasey and Hall were working to have major country artists visit the studio for either a tour or a performance as they launch the new business. The pair had been in tentative talks with Cort Carpenter, a Kelso native who’s returning to the area for a concert on June 24, and rising country star Jelly Roll.

While Washington is better known for grunge and rock music than country, Clasey was willing to bet on the songs finding a broader appeal in Cowlitz County.

“There’s a lot of people that feel like their opinions aren’t heard,” Clasey said. “Country music on the West Coast is not a big thing and that’s what we try to do.”

Locked and Loaded Records Address: 1315 Commerce Ave., Longview Info: 573-910-4912, LockedAndLoadedRecords@gmail.com, lockedandloadedrecords.com