CATHLAMET — Stephanie Vossen is renovating the town of Cathlamet, one historic building at a time.

First, Vossen, opened The Spar Restaurant & Bar in 2020 in a Main Street building that sat vacant for about a decade and previously housed an eatery called The Spar in the 1960s.

Now, Vossen has renovated a Broadway Street building which she said has sat vacant for 20 years and previously housed the River Rat Tap tavern.

The latter building was erected in 1890, according to the real estate marketplace website Zillow.

Inside the building along the Columbia River, Vossen opened two businesses: a laundromat called Rat Tap’n Laundry and an event space called Rat Tap on Broadway.

Above the 2,400 square-foot main floor at 90 Broadway St. is an apartment. A 2007 The Daily News report says it once housed a roller skating floor in that spot.

With her latest businesses, Vossen said she wanted to address the small town’s needs.

Taking to Facebook to elicit opinions, users on the social media site told Vossen what Cathlamet needed most was a laundromat; it was the No. 1 request, she said. The tenants in the Cathlamet apartments Vossen owns also complained about driving to Longview to clean clothes, prompting her to add a laundry room in that apartment building, as well as the Broadway Street space for the public.

In October she opened Rat Tap’n Laundry with five stackable regular-sized washers and dryers, as well as one extra-large washer and dryer. The business also offers wash-and-fold services, and a change machine is available on site.

In the remaining area on the main floor, Vossen, who is originally from Kalama, opened an event space, which she said is the second in town, though smaller, but with river views.

“We wanted to to use the waterfront space as best we could,” she said.

The event space opened in November and celebrated its grand opening in July. She said the space can accommodate as many as 150 people.

A four-hour package at $600 hosts 50 people and includes tables, chairs and tablecloths. A two-hour package at $150 hosts 25 people. More people can be added to either package for a fee.

Rat Tap on Broadway Address: 90 Broadway St., Cathlamet. Hours: By appointment. Info: 360-849-9717 or www.rattaponbroadway.com.

People can bring their own food or drinks or order catering from The Spar. Vossen said people rent the space for events like memorials and birthday parties.

An open house for the building, which includes tours, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Wahkiakum County Assessor records show Vossen and her partner Curtis Bean purchased the Broadway Street building in January 2022 for $225,000.

Vossen said they put in over $500,000 to remodel the building, especially since it was leaning, which experts told her left the site in critical condition. She also had to add new siding and windows to the “shell of a building,” she said.

“It was a lot of work, but I’m glad that we saved the building,” she said.

Rat Tap'n Laundry Address: 90 Broadway St., Cathlamet. Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Info: 360-849-9717 or www.rattapnlaundry.com.