Talking Business: Heart Attack Tattoo joins the Longview tattoo scene

In between the restaurants and stores along Commerce Avenue, shoppers have a place to pick up a nose piercing or new tattoo.

Heart Attack Tattoo opened in the downtown storefront in the beginning of June. This week the store added a piercer to its roster of body artists.

Owner Kevin Bryson has been a tattooist in Longview for seven years and worked in Portland for years before coming to Washington. In early 2022 Bryson suffered a heart attack. As he recovered, Bryson said the experience made him commit to a longtime goal of starting his own business with his wife.

“It was a pivotal moment. I realized I need to go from talking about things to actually doing them. Saying that I want to do this hadn’t led to me opening a shop,” Bryson said.

Heart Attack has a staff of four professional tattoo artists, two apprentices and the piercer. Apprenticeships are the training program for beginning tattoo artists, where they work under a more experienced designer for a year or longer as they provide increasingly elaborate designs.

Bryson said his staff come from many of the shops he had previously worked at in Longview or elsewhere in southwest Washington. Angela Ross, the new piercer, said she'd worked with many of the artists previously at other local stores.

"I think I've gotten something done by everyone that works here," said Scarlet Hienz, one of the tattoo artists.

A table at the front of the store offers portfolios of each artist’s work for customers to flip through. Some of the designers specialize in colored pieces, while others focus more on grayscale art or more traditional line designs.

The store's decorations are a mix of macabre and inviting. The front of the store is dotted with plastic skulls, odd paintings and other oddities. Plants and the natural light from the front windows give the store a brighter feel.

Bryson said he wanted the business to be inviting for anyone who might come through. Part of that, he said, was the staff's friendships with each other.

“There’s an attitude in the shop that is very positive all the time”

Bryson said he's happy with the early traffic the shop had received. There are customers who followed Hienz or other artists they'd been visiting for years to the new shop. The store also has received walk-in visitors and people asking about getting their first piecing on an almost daily basis.

This week, Heart Attack is in the process of adding two more booths in addition to the piercing station, bringing them up to six total work areas. Bryson talked about eventually expanding into the second floor to give the apprentices their own dedicated space.

"Longview is kind of a small town, the area isn’t huge, but we have a lot of tattoo shops around because people want to get tattoos. There’s a real demand,” Hienz said.