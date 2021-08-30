Talking Business: Growing indie music scene centers around Stash Records in Longview

Wilson has held two live shows featuring Longview indie artists, and plans to hold more free, all-age shows inside the 1,300 square-foot store.

Erik Nordin sings and plays guitar for Rosetan — an indie-folk trio formed of Mark Morris and Kelso high school graduates. Nordin said the band struggles to find local venues to perform their original ethereal jams where they aren’t part of “dinner service” or expected to play ’80s covers.

At Stash Records, Rosetan played their own songs alongside other Longview artists, met locals interested in similar sounds and scheduled a performance with a visiting Seattle record store owner. Those, he said, are the groundworks to a budding music scene.

“It’s been a long time since live music was around in Longview,” Nordin said. “I’ve never met a business owner that was so down for a cause. Tyler gets its.”

Record store

Wilson’s love for vinyl began as a teen during the early 2000s, in an era when he said “vinyl was dead.” His stepfather passed down his aging record collection of KISS, Rush and jazz fusion artists to the 16-year-old, who quickly took a preference to the discs housed in unique artwork, played on devices capable of hearing raw notes.

