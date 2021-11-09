Talking Business: Former Kelso mall neighbors open new venture together

Ascend Boutique & Salon’s business goals are more than selling haircuts and homemade organic bath bombs. Owners Lacey Trautman and River Woodard aim to feature as many local artists and services as possible, uplifting other small business owners.
That’s the inspiration behind the name and phoenix logo, Woodard said: To show it is possible to rise after hardship and “to lift up others with us.”
The pair had to rise above COVID-19’s effects on their individual businesses, and this new venture was born from those ashes. Trautman first opened Lacey’s Locks and Lashes in Kelso’s Three Rivers Mall two years ago, and Woodard opened Blessed Be, a metaphysical shop, next door. They became friends, and Woodard said they got to hang out for “about six months before COVID hit.”
With the lockdowns and challenges of the pandemic, Trautman said it made the most financial sense for them to band together and share rent. The old S&S Liquidators space on Vandercook Way was for rent. In August, the duo decided to make the move.
The 4,000 square foot space was far larger than they wanted, so they recruited another mall neighbor, Northwest Outpost, to join them and share rent.
“We were looking to downsize and they were trying to grow,” Woodard said.
The next three months were a whirlwind of late nights for Trautman and Woodard, turning what was essentially an open warehouse floor into an intentional space for the combined hair salon and metaphysical shop.
Both have large families, and said balancing opening a new storefront with the return to in-person school and everything else that comes with “busy mom life” was a challenge.
The space “was unpolished,” Woodard said, but with the “all hands on deck” support of the mall community, friends and family their grand opening Nov. 4 was a success.
Business is starting to tick upward as old clients find them and new ones notice the large amethyst geode in the shop window and come in to explore.
Trautman runs a full-service salon, and plans to add a lash technician in the near future. Woodard makes all-natural, organic bath and body products and herbal salves.
Tarot readings are available, and customers are encouraged to browse the jewelry and other items on display, which are all made by local artists. Local small businesses are woven into every aspect of the new storefront. Fitty Apparel made leggings for the shop, while PoshVinyls did the signs and other printing. The music playing in the shop was made for Ascend by Seattle composer Tim Cox.
Woodard said many other mall neighbors, including DCP Hobbies, helped move boxes and provided lots of encouragement as they opened the new location.
Anyone who buys something from the shop can know they purchased a unique item, Trautman said, because everything is handmade by a local or regional artisan. And many salon services will use Woodard’s products, so customers can get tailor-made treatments.
Woodard said the pair works hard to create an intentional, calm, relaxed and safe space for people who enter, and the items they offer are always-changing.
“A lot of the stuff in here is consignment because small businesses and local artists need to be supported,” Woodard said. “My goal is for them to sell with us and then to get big enough to open their own shops, just like we did.”