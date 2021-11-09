Talking Business: Former Kelso mall neighbors open new venture together

Ascend Boutique & Salon’s business goals are more than selling haircuts and homemade organic bath bombs. Owners Lacey Trautman and River Woodard aim to feature as many local artists and services as possible, uplifting other small business owners.

That’s the inspiration behind the name and phoenix logo, Woodard said: To show it is possible to rise after hardship and “to lift up others with us.”

The pair had to rise above COVID-19’s effects on their individual businesses, and this new venture was born from those ashes. Trautman first opened Lacey’s Locks and Lashes in Kelso’s Three Rivers Mall two years ago, and Woodard opened Blessed Be, a metaphysical shop, next door. They became friends, and Woodard said they got to hang out for “about six months before COVID hit.”

With the lockdowns and challenges of the pandemic, Trautman said it made the most financial sense for them to band together and share rent. The old S&S Liquidators space on Vandercook Way was for rent. In August, the duo decided to make the move.

The 4,000 square foot space was far larger than they wanted, so they recruited another mall neighbor, Northwest Outpost, to join them and share rent.

“We were looking to downsize and they were trying to grow,” Woodard said.