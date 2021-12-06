Talking Business: Fitty Apparel adding locations, taking body positivity national

When Fitty Apparel’s store in the Three Rivers Mall closes for two weeks at the end of December, it’s not a holiday break. During that time, the brand will be opening two more stores, one in California and one in South Dakota.

Owner Ayron Cox said he wants to bring his body positive woman’s clothing line to more people.

“I try to offer a different experience where they don’t have everybody, like in society, telling them they have to be a Kardashian,” he said. “They get to create their own styles.”

The veteran moved to the Kelso area in 2015 and opened Fitty Apparel in early 2020. He owns several other manufacturing companies, but said he noticed at the beginning of the pandemic how often women were body shamed online.

He decided to take action and bought a manufacturing company so he could make it “so every woman is on the same equal playing field,” he said.

“We make and manufacture everything, so our clothes start at an extra small and go up to 9 XL,” Cox said. “Women can come in and choose their own patterns and colors of clothes and it’s all made for them, so every woman feels special and beautiful and unique.”

Even the brand name, Fitty, follows that theme. In New York slang, where Cox is from, “fitty” means beautiful, sexy or attractive, he said.

While he saw what was happening online and said growing up with seven sisters showed him the pressure women are under when it comes to body size, he also had personal experience with being shamed for his size.

Previously an active duty Marine, Cox had back surgery, then discovered he had thyroid cancer.

The treatments and reduced mobility resulted in Cox gaining weight. He said he ended up losing friends over it, the ones who were focused on seeming healthy and fit, which was depressing.

He’s working to combat the stereotype “if you’re big or plus sized you’re automatically unhealthy,” he said.

In 2020, Cox started small, he said, with slightly weighted hoodies to help combat seasonal depression and anxiety. He then started manufacturing masks, and the business took off, shipping to 57 countries and doing printing work for other companies.

Now, he offers custom work and nearly any kind of clothing clients can dream up. He said many customers come to him because they cannot find what they need at standard clothing shops.

He makes custom-sized bras and shirts that fit properly for a teenage girl more than 6 feet tall. He can do leggings and hoodies in whatever color scheme and pattern customers want. A seamstress handles custom dress orders, and Cox said they’ve done everything from wedding dresses to a customized Great Gatsby themed dress for a party.

He keeps prices low as he controls the manufacturing, he said, so people can “find clothes locally they don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on.” He also offers a lifetime warranty.

Fitty has handled some commercial clients as well, printing shirts for Go Fourth, Rainier Days and several local fairs, but its main base are “people who keep coming back because they love the quality of my clothes.”

Custom work doesn’t just mean finding clothes that fit well, Cox said, but clothes that stand out.

“The Longview-Kelso area is about 50,000 people so it’s more of an exclusive thing, it’s not something you’ll find at Walmart or will run into other people wearing it,” he said.

Cox also listed his store as a LGBTQ safe spot and tries to provide a safe place for everyone, he said. He likes to work with parents and kids to come up with clothes kids think are stylish and popular, but aren’t too revealing so parents can be comfortable with what their child is wearing.

Looking forward, Cox said he wants to get the two new stores running and help people realize that the Kelso mall is not dead. His current manufacturing plant is in California, so he’d also like to open a more local plant.

He just bought a smaller printing machine to have in-house, so he now he can do some custom printing on the spot for people who stop by.

“My future is to just get my brand out there and for women to feel that no matter what their size is they’re still special and beautiful, because size doesn’t determine beauty,” he said.

