CASTLE ROCK — When entering Blueberry Hill Mercantile, the smell of candlewax and old wood fill the nose with every breath.

That's no coincidence; the antique shop has a distinctly homey feeling.

But the building wasn't always this way.

Though it's not apparent now, the location was once a veterinarian's office.

"This used to be the waiting room," said owner Nancy Pollock, indicating the entryway of the store. "Then we knocked that wall out to open the space up, and started decorating."

Blueberry Hill, which now sits in the heart of downtown Castle Rock across from the Post Office, was once on the east side of Interstate 5.

Pollock moved the store to its new Cowlitz Street home seven months ago when she outgrew her previous location.

Pollock didn't intending to open an antique shop in October 2020, but rather to lease office space so her husband, real estate broker Dean Pollock, would have somewhere to work with internet access during the pandemic.

The office space they rented had a small storefront. At first, the Pollocks only opened the store on Saturdays to sell art and antiques — the store's name, in fact, was Blueberry Hill Art and Antiques at the time.

As they gained more customers, however, they needed more room for inventory.

After roughly three weeks of hard work in their new space, linoleum and examination rooms were replaced by reclaimed wood and cabinets featuring art and handicrafts. While some vestiges of the old design remain, such as the store being split into three rooms, the space now looks the part of an antique store.

Pollock decided, as part of the move, she would rebrand the store to its current name, Blueberry Hill Mercantile, to tie in with some expanded offerings. The store now features displays of handmade jams and candles, as well as stationery and baked goods.

Pollock described Blueberry Hill as a mix of new and old, but all unique. Some of the items she has on display are vintage finds, while others are newly made. She features the work of numerous local artisans, such wood signs by Imagine That, quilts by Koni's Creations and the metal art of At Play by JC, as well as her own paintings.

The store had a strong holiday season and business has been gradually climbing as the weather gets warmer. Pollock said she has seen more visitors lately, and that the move to the new location has been a huge benefit. Between the better visibility and greater foot traffic, she has been considering increasing the number of hours her store is open.

The whole Pollock family pitches in at Blueberry Hill. Dean Pollock works there once a week, while their daughter pitches in for two days.

"We're a true family business," Nancy Pollock said.

Blueberry Hill Mercantile Address: 123 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Info: 360-270-5081, blueberryhill.antiques@yahoo.com, Blueberry Hill - Vintage Mercantile on Facebook