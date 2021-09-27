Talking Business: Farm-to-table sandwich shop opens Wednesday in Castle Rock

“I wanted to create a place where friends and family can come and enjoy themselves,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

A new bar and restaurant near downtown Longview offers a variety of beers and a light atmosphere.

The PNW Sandwich crew has a tightknit bond, spanning decades, including working at the Castle Sandwich Shop. The team, which Ward calls “my girls,” includes her 17-year-old daughter Angeleena Mathis, Stephanie Wheeldon, who she’s known since she was 8 years old, Lisa Barber, who she’s known since she was 10, and Corine Roberts, who she’s known for about five years. Ward refers to Lisa Barber’s 14-year-old daughter and fellow employee Abby as her niece.

Roberts, whose son will also work at the restaurant, said the combination of friends, family and fresh food makes PNW Sandwiches stand out.

“It’s just an amazing environment with amazing people serving amazing fresh food,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see where this takes all of us.”

CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated b…

Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. The series was suspended during the pandemic and recently restarted.

Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.