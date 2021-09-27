Talking Business: Farm-to-table sandwich shop opens Wednesday in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Don’t call it a comeback. Don’t even call it a second round.
PNW Sandwiches owner Rebecca Ward prefers the term “spin off.”
The Castle Rock native’s new eatery opens Wednesday and features the same crew as the now closed Castle Sandwich Shop, in a building across the street from the previous restaurant’s former location, Ward said. Castle Sandwich Shop closed around March 2020 after being open for about a year under a different owner, she added.
The first microbrewery that opened in Longview has returned to the scene after taking more than a year to relocate.
This time, Ward and her family are heading the team and harvesting locally sourced items from growers like Castle Rock’s Thornton’s Farms and Hubbard Gardens to create what she called “farm-to-table” sandwiches and sides. The sandwiches aren’t just a light snack either, she added.
“They are going to be some of the biggest sandwiches you’ve ever seen in your life,” she said.
Local food
Customers can choose from nine seasonal sandwich specials — ranging from a club made of smoked brisket, pepperoni, salami and smoked gouda to a vegetarian sandwich of local items, like today’s lemon cucumbers and heirloom tomatoes. The specials costs $12 to $17.
Guests can also build their own creations from five meats, nine vegetables, nine breads, seven cheeses and seven sauces. Ward called the items “unprocessed and organic.” The sides include potato salad, soup and macaroni and cheese. Create-your-own sandwiches are $12, salads are $10 and meals are $15. Kids’ meals, including grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, are $8.50.
The restaurants seats about 30 people and each hardwood table will feature a booklet with vendor contact information, Ward said, so guests can grab their favorite menu item straight from the local source.
Until Ward finishes building the eatery’s smoker, Matt’s Custom Meats in Longview will provide the smoked brisket, turkey and ham, she added. The albacore tuna comes from Ilwaco, Washington, where Ward said she grew up fishing with her dad, in addition to the Cowlitz and Toutle rivers.
For years, Ward said she has used a smoker to prepare food at gatherings — from traditional smoked brisket to even fish and pizza.
“I can literally make anything in a smoker,” she said.
Family business
Ward said she likes to think of the restaurant as “a classy Subway,” where family and friends can eat healthy and feel safe, despite their mental or physical ability.
“I wanted to create a place where friends and family can come and enjoy themselves,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
A new bar and restaurant near downtown Longview offers a variety of beers and a light atmosphere.
The PNW Sandwich crew has a tightknit bond, spanning decades, including working at the Castle Sandwich Shop. The team, which Ward calls “my girls,” includes her 17-year-old daughter Angeleena Mathis, Stephanie Wheeldon, who she’s known since she was 8 years old, Lisa Barber, who she’s known since she was 10, and Corine Roberts, who she’s known for about five years. Ward refers to Lisa Barber’s 14-year-old daughter and fellow employee Abby as her niece.
Roberts, whose son will also work at the restaurant, said the combination of friends, family and fresh food makes PNW Sandwiches stand out.
“It’s just an amazing environment with amazing people serving amazing fresh food,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see where this takes all of us.”
CASTLE ROCK — Tucked within historic downtown Castle Rock is a modern, minimalistic taproom that serves Pacific Northwest beers and elevated b…
Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. The series was suspended during the pandemic and recently restarted.
Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.