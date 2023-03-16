A new player has entered Cowlitz County's board game scene.

Emerald Haven is tucked into a small storefront in Longview's Twin City Shopping Center. The store offers a wide array of board games and puzzles for purchase, but owners Amy and Dani Covey said the heart of the business are the public game nights and free events they offer.

"People will have different preferences about what appeals to them in a store," Dani Covey said. "We want this to be a spot for community members who don't have a home base yet."

The Coveys moved to Longview from Texas last summer. The couple said they had been considering opening their own game store near Austin in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shelved that plan until they arrived in the Pacific Northwest.

Both grew up playing board games and card games with their families. Dani Covey had played Magic: The Gathering and tabletop games with friends throughout high school. A focus on all-ages games remains important to the new store.

"We want to have things around that span all ages. We have a real focus up front on games that are great for kids but are also fun for parents," Amy Covey said.

While the pandemic slowed their plans, it also renewed interest in the communal aspect of physical gaming. Board game sales rose by 20% in 2020 and have continued to increase. Dungeons & Dragons has been one of the most notable beneficiaries, with the classic role-playing game spawning a TV series on Amazon in 2022 and a movie adaptation coming out at the end of March.

There are three main prongs to Emerald Haven's business: new games, used games and events. The new game section a lot of modern staples of game stores such as Settlers of Catan or Dungeons & Dragons sets, along with expansion packs or kid-friendly versions of other games.

The used games are brought in on consignment from people in the community. The person donating the game suggests a price for resale and if it sells, they receive 70% of the value in store credit. It's a popular option for puzzles, which people can bring back on consignment after completing.

The first table inside holds a community jigsaw puzzle that anybody can work on. Dani Covey said there was a family that visited Wednesday afternoon and ended up spending over an hour building the outer edge of a puzzle that had recently been put out.

The free puzzle is one of several events and interactive features of the store. The Coveys said they try to offer two scheduled events every day Emerald Haven is open, ranging from after-school meetups for teenagers to timed jigsaw puzzle contests.

"So many people come in saying they love these games, but they don't have anyone to play with. And I say, 'Really? I know 100 people like you,'" Amy Covey said. "You just need to have the time and place."

Another free offer is the store's board games of the week, which visitors can try out for free before buying. Last week the focus was on Splendor, a card and board game where people compete to collect gems. Sunday afternoon Emerald Haven held a play-to-win tournament with a $10 entrance fee, in which the winner took home the open copy of Splendor.

The Coveys said they plan to change the calendar of events every month and the game selections more often as titles come through. The store is available to be rented out for birthday parties or private events outside of its regular hours.