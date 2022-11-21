Talking Business: Edge Rods opens first physical store and pro shop in Woodland

WOODLAND — After years of selling fishing rods directly to customers online, a booming Woodland business has opened its first physical storefront.

Edge Rods cut the ribbon on the 18,000-square-foot retail store and pro shop earlier this month, just across the parking lot from where local employees manufacture the rods. The pro shop store is the first of what the company hopes will be multiple locations across the United States.

Edge Rods started in founder Gary Loomis garage in Woodland in 2009 before slowly growing into an international supplier with a backlog of fishing rod orders. Loomis recruited Aleks Maslov away from work with Amazon and Microsoft to co-manage the business and build its factory base.

The company has gone for years without any presence in retail stores, focusing on direct-to-consumer sales to keep prices lower. The online sales will remain the focus but Maslov said the company recently decided opening its own stores could have benefits.

"The challenge is that people still want to put the fishing rods in their hands and feel them before they buy it," Maslov said.

The fishing rods are made from carbon-fiber and hollow metal tubes, which keeps them lightweight but flexible. Some of the factory workers cut sheets of carbon fiber by hand to fit different lengths of rods or wrap them around the base as a designed grip. For the heavier-duty assembly work, the company uses its own customized and proprietary machines.

"There are 52 hands that touch it before it becomes a fishing rod. Start to finish, it takes about three days," Maslov said.

The final step of the process takes place in the same building as the pro shop. In an isolated and much warmer room than the rest of the building, the guide loops are fitted onto the rods and layers of epoxy finish are brushed on to seal everything together. The rods are spun on a large spindle to let the finish dry evenly.

The efficiency of the local factory let Loomis and Mastov launch a secondary business building carbon fiber tubes for other companies as a base for oars, antenna and even rival brands of fishing rods.

Edge Rods Pro Shop Address: 1387 Down River Dr., Woodland Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday Info: 360-225-2211 or edgerods.com

The only rods for sale at the pro store are Edge's but the business sells plenty of other fishing gear as well. Several of the accessories are made by other local companies in the Pacific Northwest, including North Fork Lures from Kelso and Poulsen Cascade Tackle in Clackamas.

Store manager Mike Horne was working full-time as a fishing guide before receiving the offer to run the store in October. Horne said he appreciated Edge Rods well before he started working there and wanted to help other people appreciate the fishing experience, including his 3-year-old son.

"To me, it's a way to foster that relationship with nature," Horne. "It doesn't have to be about going out and killing, it's the experience."

Maslov said that Edge Rods hoped to open six additional pro shops in the U.S. within the next two years. The company is looking at locations in Eugene and Houston, among others.