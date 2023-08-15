The owner of a Longview boutique opened its third location in Ridgefield this summer, with plans on the horizon for two more shops in Washington.

Joanna Asplund’s women’s clothing store JoJo + CoCo now serves as the brand’s flagship store at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hudson Street. A Ridgefield store off Pioneer Street opened in June and a downtown Sumner, Washington store opened the year before.

Asplund said she recently put in roughly $120,000 to open the Ridgefield location and update the other stores to match.

Adding the additional stores spurred Asplund to create a cohesive design for the brand, set more affordable prices, add larger sizes, and open her stores to pop-up shops owned by women, she said.

Each location’s roughly 1,600-square feet of rented space has a similar open design, with the brand’s white logo splashed across a black wall, behind a green cash register.

New prices for the mostly women’s clothing range from $28 to $90, Asplund said, with sizes ranging from extra small to extra, extra large. Previously the stores only carried items up to extra large, she added.

Natural light and women’s clothing brands like Soya Concepts, Dear John Denim and BB Dakota by Steve Madden fill the stores, with little variation between locations. Asplund said the clothing would be found in a misses department and customer ages range from late 20s to 70s.

Asplund hand selects items, like casual, plaid cotton button-ups to dressier faux leather shorts and matching tops. The stores also recently added shoes, with brands like Steve Madden, Shu Shop and Chinese Laundry.

Asplund, who grew up in Kelso, has sights on opening two additional stores, perhaps in Gig Harbor or Maple Valley, Washington, due to the success of the current locations.

The Ridgefield store saw 220 transactions its opening day, she said, while the Longview shop sees about 15 to 30 customers a day. All together, the company employs eight people.

The store is named after Asplund, who goes by JoJo, and her Pekingese pug CoCo who recently passed away after 16 years. A photo of the pup is on display in each store.

Asplund and her husband Grant previously owned Luigi’s Eatery and Coffee House on 14th Ave. in Longview, which originally launched in 2002.

“We love this community,” she said. “We love downtown.”

JoJo + CoCo Address: 1267 Commerce Ave., Longview; 4312 S. Settler Dr. Ste. 120, Ridgefield; 1101 Main St., Sumner. Hours: Longview: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ridgefield: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sumner: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: www.jojoandcoco.com or 360-431-9747.