CASTLE ROCK — Didymus Ink Art Center is part community center for teens and part art business.

Lindsey Thomas traveled from Vancouver to California in recent years before ending up in Cowlitz County. She had sold her own paintings online and at local markets but didn't think about teaching art until she was approached by the Castle Rock fitness center Studio 117 to start giving art lessons.

She quickly realized she had the knack for it.

"If I had a place where I could be in the community, sell my art and have classes, that would be excellent. That's when I saw the 'For Sale' sign in the window here," Thomas said.

The building had been a bar and restaurant called Johnny's and a pet grooming store before the Thomases bought it. A few remnants of the restaurant interior remain: a front counter selling snacks and art supplies where the bar used to be, and glass fridge doors painted over by Lindsey and her daughter Gabriella.

Didymus is a family business with Lindsay, her husband James working on sales and movie curation, and her two adult children Gabriella and Michael helping man the front desk.

The center

The main room is large, colorful open area where a constantly running Kinect game draws people in to play. Farther back is a media area lined with shelves of board games, video games, books and a curated selection of family friendly movies. Many of the movies are on VHS tapes.

The back room has a small stage set up for karaoke and music practice but is otherwise the least polished part of the building. Lindsay Thomas said eventually she wanted to convert it into a kitchen to add cooking to the arts program and a secondary art studio.

The center offers a "Teen Time" on Monday and Wednesday nights. For $2, kids can work on art projects like painting or decorating the tables, or just hang out playing games.

Families can give their kids regular access to the various activities through a set of $20 monthly passes. Didymus offers separate passes for five different types of arts projects: video games and board games, karaoke and music, painting, Dungeons & Dragons, and movie rentals. People can buy an overall pass for $90 that lets them pick any activities for the month and weekly passes are also available.

The main focus of Didymus is Castle Rock's teenagers, but the center offers events for a wider age range. In May the center will have storytime readings for younger kids and adult events like parent's nights and self-defense lessons.

To reflect that open artistic spirit, Lindsay Thomas wants to have three of the building's outer walls redecorated with murals. The family will design the front; one side wall would be painted by kids and volunteers; and the other side would commemorate the Castle Rock Bloom Team.

Lindsay Thomas hopes to get the murals up by the end of the summer, pending city approval.

"We are harnessing that artistic nature that (kids) need desperately," she said. "If we don't want to become unfeeling robots, we need to remind kids that they're unique and creative."