Talking Business: Cowlitz Community Farmers Market prepares to end its season

Local vendors are hoping the weather will clear this weekend to fit in one more day of sales at the farmers market.
Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is set to hold its final day of business Oct. 30. The market cancelled last Saturday because of the expected high winds, but otherwise made it through the 2021 season without missing a day.
Swofford Family Farms is closing out its third year selling pesticide-free salad greens and root vegetables at the market. The Swoffords come from Toutle to the parking lot of the Cowlitz County Event Center almost every weekend to sell vegetables and Jesse Swofford said he plans to be there with their salad mixes Saturday to close out the season.
“It’s really cool to see that people like your stuff enough to keep coming back, it makes all the difference,” Swofford said.
Laurie Kochis is the manager of Cowlitz Community Farmers Market. Kochis also runs her own food stand, Homer Bread, so she does not have time to track every customer and group coming through the market.
Anecdotally, Kochis said this year had been especially strong in both the number of customers and vendors. COVID-19 made the outdoor shopping experience a draw for families over the last two years, while some regional vendors gravitated toward the Longview market because it didn’t limit the number of customers who came through.
“A lot of the larger markets were only allowing so many customers through at a time,” Kochis said. “I had a lot of vendors come find me to start selling here.”
The market offered some COVID-19 mitigation efforts on top of the outdoor setting. For much of its season, the farmers market either required or encouraged face masks for its vendors and customers. Stands for hand-washing and sanitizing were set up at either end of the line of tents.
Matt Keebler was one of the new arrivals at the farmers market this year. He and his wife started Keebler Coffee Roasters as a side business last year, roasting coffee beans at their home and selling them in small batches.
Keebler said they had occasionally visited the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market before they started selling this year, but his time as a vendor has been impressive. On a good day, Keebler said he will completely sell out of coffee.
“I’ve been doing some other small markets, but that is the one I have going every week that I know is going to get me sales,” Keebler said.
This year’s weather swings hit businesses like the Swofford Family Farm hard. The stretch of 110-degree days over the summer killed 10 beds of lettuce. At the other end of the spectrum, the Swoffords began covering their crops in early October to keep them from freezing overnight.
“It’s tough because the weather plays a part and sometimes it’s impossible to have everything people want. Usually we can give them something else they love,” Swofford said.
Outside of individual vendors, the biggest addition to the market this year was SNAP Market Match. The statewide program provides anyone who receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/EBT benefits with up to $40 in matching funds for fresh fruit, vegetables and seeds purchased at farmers markets.
Kochis estimated the Cowlitz market had provided about $9,000 worth of fresh food through the Market Match program this year. She wants to help the program expand even further next year and reach more local families.
“Those have been a high need in our community, with how much they were accepted and used this year. I’m impressed by how well our community has run with it,” Kochis said.
The market is looking to expand further during the 2022 season. Kochis wants to create a food court in the center of the market, where food trucks can park to sell meals directly to visitors and local musicians can perform live shows.