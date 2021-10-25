Talking Business: Cowlitz Community Farmers Market prepares to end its season

“A lot of the larger markets were only allowing so many customers through at a time,” Kochis said. “I had a lot of vendors come find me to start selling here.”

The market offered some COVID-19 mitigation efforts on top of the outdoor setting. For much of its season, the farmers market either required or encouraged face masks for its vendors and customers. Stands for hand-washing and sanitizing were set up at either end of the line of tents.

Matt Keebler was one of the new arrivals at the farmers market this year. He and his wife started Keebler Coffee Roasters as a side business last year, roasting coffee beans at their home and selling them in small batches.

Keebler said they had occasionally visited the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market before they started selling this year, but his time as a vendor has been impressive. On a good day, Keebler said he will completely sell out of coffee.

“I’ve been doing some other small markets, but that is the one I have going every week that I know is going to get me sales,” Keebler said.