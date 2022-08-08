Talking Business: Commerce Avenue spa aims to beautify outside and inside, alike

Miranda Daughdrill is a licensed esthetician who aims to rejuvenate customers’ beauty outside, as well as inside, at her roughly 2-year-old Commerce Avenue spa.

Daughdrill says her passion for wellness on the outside — through services like hydrating facials — has parlayed into a passion for helping clients mentally and emotionally.

Daughdrill says stress or emotional distress can lead to inflammation and acne, so she aims to solve both interior and exterior flaws at Beauty Within Studio.

“That’s why taking care of your beauty within is key,” she said. “Ultimately, that’s what shines through our skin — how we take care of ourselves on the inside.”

In her second-floor Longview suite, Daughdrill provides a minimalistic and modern spa with white walls, lavender furniture and floral garland draping behind the receptionist desk.

She offers HydraFacials — a name brand of a service that removes dead skin cells while cleansing and hydrating the skin with serums, according to the company’s website. Daughdrill said the equipment she uses can be tailored specifically to clients’ unique skincare needs to exfoliate and brighten.

“Everyone wants that J.Lo glow,” said Daughdrill.

She said HydraFacials come with a downloadable app for clients to keep up to date on their skincare needs and to use when visiting different estheticians with the same products.

She calls her services “Botox in a bottle,” because people can get the same age-defying looks with the facials, without the invasive treatment of injections. The facials are even less invasive than typical extraction facials, she added, which manually extract contents from pores.

“If you want Botox without the needle, this is the treatment you want,” she said.

The studio’s “Signature HydraFacial” costs $200 for 30 minutes, while an acne hydrafacial is $250 for an hour and 30 minutes.

The studio’s “Luxury Glow HydraFacial” starts at $300 for an hour and 30 minutes and includes LED light therapy. The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center in Ohio, says LED light therapy can treat acne, fine lines and psoriasis.

The luxury facial also includes lymphatic draining, which the Cleveland Clinic says can relieve swelling.

Daughdrill said inflammation can arise from diet or stress. She offers massages on the neck, hands, arms and upper back during facials to calm clients, as a result.

She said she offers anti-aging preventative and treatment plans and helps people at any age.

When clients leave, they receive a treatment plan, which helps them track the products they should use and when to revisit. She recommends clients return about once a month, for at least six months to see ultimate results.

Daughdrill said also owned a spa in the Bay Area, before relocating to Longview about three years ago to be closer to family. Working in the beauty industry has encompassed her life, she added. In high school, she offered friends facials and makeup tutorials; she attended beauty school at 18.

“It’s something I always knew I wanted to do,” she said.

At 27, Daughdrill said she is living her dream with two goals in mind.

“My No. 1 goal is for people to walk in this place and feel peace and good energy,” she said. “I want them to leave feeling amazing.”