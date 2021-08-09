Talking Business: Castle Rock florist launches floral hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38

Mutual support

A lot has changed in Castle Rock since Jason Vorse moved from the city of roughly 3,000 around 1996. Growing up, he said he didn’t visit downtown because “there was no reason for a kid to go down there.” Today, nearly every storefront is full.

“I don’t think there is a single empty one,” he said.

Vince Vorse said local businesses help “set the tone of what a city has to offer” and create a reciprocal relationship between the city and companies. He said he has felt strong support since Pollen’s start, which propelled the couple to throw the anniversary party as a thank you to the community. The LA native equated his new home to a “Hallmark movie.”

“I’ve had a big city life,” he said. “I wanted to be in a small town where everyone says ‘hi’.”

Talking Business is a series featuring local new or expanded businesses and prints every Tuesday. The series was suspended during the pandemic and recently restarted.

