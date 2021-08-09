Talking Business: Castle Rock florist launches floral hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38

CASTLE ROCK — Like wind or insects depositing pollen onto plants, bits of a Castle Rock florist have been added to local businesses and sprouted new ventures.
Pollen Floral Works is celebrating its fourth anniversary Saturday with the launch of floral-based hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38 Brewing Company in Cathlamet. The partnership is the latest in the florist’s community-centric practices.
“Everything we do is community based,” said owner Vince Vorse.
Community driven
Owners Vince Vorse and Jason Vorse opened their small business in 2017, after relocating from Los Angeles for a slower, more tightknit life. For nearly two decades Jason Vorse outfitted some of the largest LA events, such as the Oscars and Emmys, but marriage propelled him to “refocus and decide to make a change and invest in Castle Rock,” he said.
Investing in his hometown didn’t just mean opening a Front Avenue business that offers indoor plants, as well as floral designs for events like weddings and baby showers. Contributing to the city and surrounding areas for the couple meant partnering with local small business owners to grow each other’s companies.
For nearly two years, the 3,000 square-foot store has sold macramé plant hangers — seen from the storefront’s expansive windows — by Castle Rock design company Creations by Ryleigh. Pollen’s packaging is created by Chehalis graphic artist Emy Dyer.
In fall 2020, the Vorses created floral-themed chocolates with the Longview chocolatier Storyboard Delights. Their newest flavors — white chocolate horchata and spicy mole — and four previous creations are available at the floral shop today.
The pairs’ newest endeavor includes a six-month collaboration with River Mile 38 to create four botanic-themed hard seltzers: passionfruit guava, rose and ripe mango, tangerine and violet lavender, and cherry blossom cucumber. From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, guests can sample the seltzers and buy individual cans or sample four packs at Pollen’s anniversary party taking place at the store.
The Saturday celebration is a nod to the Pollen owners’ former LA life. There will be a red carpet, step and repeat banner and professional photographer to take paparazzi-like shots of attendees. A silent auction will feature Pollen-created bouquets, as well as the owners’ art compositions made of dried flowers, which also will regularly be sold in-house. A stem of a rare houseplant called a Monstera Deliciosa Albo Variegata will be raffled for someone to grow at home. Raffle tickets are free, while the stem retails for up to $250, Vince Vorse said.
Mutual support
A lot has changed in Castle Rock since Jason Vorse moved from the city of roughly 3,000 around 1996. Growing up, he said he didn’t visit downtown because “there was no reason for a kid to go down there.” Today, nearly every storefront is full.
“I don’t think there is a single empty one,” he said.
Vince Vorse said local businesses help “set the tone of what a city has to offer” and create a reciprocal relationship between the city and companies. He said he has felt strong support since Pollen’s start, which propelled the couple to throw the anniversary party as a thank you to the community. The LA native equated his new home to a “Hallmark movie.”
“I’ve had a big city life,” he said. “I wanted to be in a small town where everyone says ‘hi’.”
