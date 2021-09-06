Talking Business: Building a community of curious collectors

The to-do list of projects for Offbeat Antiques and Oddities owners John and Ariel Largé is a mile long, but they recently checked off a major one: an expansion of their shop.
“John spent a lot of late nights here,” Ariel Largé said. The expansion into the space next door to their business required punching through a thick adjoining wall before renovating the new area to display the oddities collection.
After opening the store in September 2019 and adding the oddities collection in March 2020, they quickly needed more space. When the neighboring store owners retired, the Largés decided to expand.
They hoped to have the project finished in a month. Instead, the grand opening took place after a month and a half, “and we probably could have used an extra two weeks,” Ariel Largé said.
The bright new area takes advantage of the window displays to show off the framed butterflies and insects to passersby. And, there is plenty of room for the ever-expanding collection of bones, preserved animals and minerals.
While many people love the vintage items for sale, others are excited to enter a space locally where they can meet folks with an adoration for the odd.
Ariel Largé said many people say they didn’t know there were other people in the area who liked to collect oddities, so the shop also is about creating a community. And like any community, not everyone has the same tastes.
“It’s a balance, like a museum,” she said, meaning she wants the items in the store to “open up conversation, whether you love it or hate it.”
The relocation of the oddities collection left the upstairs free for vintage clothing, John Largé said. The shop has 10 consignors and three vendors who also need space. And, a back room of the store is dedicated to the online portion of the business.
“We originally just had a few vintage pieces up on Etsy, but as it’s grown, we’ve reorganized to use a back room just for online operations,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic jump-started the online listings, Ariel Largé said, and those sales helped carry the business through the shutdowns, along with the support of grants and the local business community.
The online shop draws people in physically, too.
“About once a week we get someone in the store from Vancouver or Tacoma who says ‘I found you online and when I saw you were in driving distance I had to come down,’ ” Ariel Largé said.
The Largés would love to make their shop a destination, not just for their own business, but to bolster the rest of the community as well.
“Even if they came for us maybe they stop and get a coffee” from a local café, Ariel Largé said, or eat at a local restaurant.
Offbeat Antiques and Oddities also is adding two new employees, John Largé said, giving the shop much-needed help and providing local jobs.
The vintage items and oddities sold in the shop come from yard sales, estate sales or sometimes are brought into the shop by people looking to sell. Other finds come from having connections in the community.
Talking Business: Castle Rock florist launches floral hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38
For example, Ariel Largé said she found someone locally whose job is to clean up roadkill, and now that person brings bones in.
Farmers also sometimes provide bones or other interesting things, John Largé said.
Other items are pure happenstance, like the gem and mineral collection at an estate sale that was “too beautiful to pass up,” he said.
While they never intended to branch into minerals, now “we’re learning a lot about geology,” John Largé said, and that’s all part of the fun.
Items for sale are “always evolving and changing,” Ariel Largé said, between shifting consumer tastes and special requests from customers.
She also would like to have more room for vendors and host community events, such as art nights or bring in specialists, like an antique specialist to give a talk on spotting reproductions.
Providing a place for death cafes is on John Largé’s list, but with two children to raise and a house to run in addition to a business, “it’s a lot to balance.”
“We’ll never be done,” he said, rearranging displays before the shop opened, but that’s a positive to the Largés.
“We have a lot of plans, but it’s one project at a time,” Ariel Largé said.