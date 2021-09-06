Talking Business: Building a community of curious collectors

“It’s a balance, like a museum,” she said, meaning she wants the items in the store to “open up conversation, whether you love it or hate it.”

The relocation of the oddities collection left the upstairs free for vintage clothing, John Largé said. The shop has 10 consignors and three vendors who also need space. And, a back room of the store is dedicated to the online portion of the business.

“We originally just had a few vintage pieces up on Etsy, but as it’s grown, we’ve reorganized to use a back room just for online operations,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic jump-started the online listings, Ariel Largé said, and those sales helped carry the business through the shutdowns, along with the support of grants and the local business community.

The online shop draws people in physically, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“About once a week we get someone in the store from Vancouver or Tacoma who says ‘I found you online and when I saw you were in driving distance I had to come down,’ ” Ariel Largé said.

The Largés would love to make their shop a destination, not just for their own business, but to bolster the rest of the community as well.