Dapper Dandelion Floral + Plant

1409 14th Ave., Longview. 360-961-2420 or dapperdandelion.com

Kat Cooper moved her houseplant store in May from The Merk on Commerce Avenue to across from Elam’s Mattress Gallery on 14th Avenue. In addition to plants, the larger space still offers tips on houseplant care, gifts like puzzles and books, and wedding and event floral consultations. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Los Altos Mexican Restaurant

216 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock. 360-967-2152 or www.facebook.com/LosAltosCR

A new Mexican restaurant opened this month in Castle Rock off Huntington Avenue and across from Fibre Federal Credit Union. Los Altos Mexican Restaurant serves breakfast — from omelets to huevos rancheros — lunch and dinner, according to its website. Lunch and dinner items range from a Tex-Mex fajita salad for $13 and jalapeno burger for $14, to traditional Mexican combinations like an enchilada and a taco, served with rice and beans, for $13. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

McMenamins Kalama Cove Bar

380 West Marine Dr., Kalama, 360-673-6970 or www.mcmenamins.com/kalama-harbor-lodge

McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge is expanding with the opening of the Kalama Cove Bar Aug. 24 at the Port of Kalama’s former administration building next to the lodge. The nautical-themed bar is set to include shuffleboard, pool tables, pin ball and large accordion doors to open to the patio on the Columbia River. A smaller menu will include items will include like tacos, burritos and rice bowls, as well as beers, ciders and specialty cocktails. The Harbor Lounge is also hosting its their annual brewfest Saturday with dozens of guest breweries including River Mile 38 Brewing Co and McMenamins Edgefield Winery. Hours: TBD.

RiverStone Villas

104, Solomon Rd., Kelso. 360-232-8355 or riverstonevillas.com

A 198-unit gated complex opened in the Kelso area in July. One-, two- and three-bedroom units range from 775 to 1,200 square feet and $1,630 to $2,100 a month. Apartments include quartz countertops, air conditioning, and washer and dryers. A free, tenant clubhouse features a pool, hot tub, lounge, outdoor grills and exercise equipment including treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines.

Local Talking Business Owners of new or expanded Lower Columbia businesses discuss their ventures with The Daily News staff in this long-running feature that prints …

Sizzler

936 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The Sizzler on Ocean Beach Highway is closed. The now closest location for the national chain known for steaks, seafood and a large salad bar is more than two hours away in Albany, Oregon.

Teague’s Interiors

1309 Hudson St., Longview. 360-636-0712.

The longrunning home decor shop Teague’s Interiors closed at the end of July after 35 years. The Hudson Street store sold items like draperies, tapestries, paintings, rugs, furniture and more. Customers needing to follow up on orders can still call the store at 360-636-0712.

Teri’s on Broadway

1333 Broadway St., Longview. 360-998-2936.

The restaurant Teri’s located off Ocean Beach Highway opened a second location in June in the former Broadway Barrel Room location on Broadway Street in Longview. The new location offers soup and lunch specials. Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.