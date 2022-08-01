Talking Business: Boondox Market, Liquor Plus family opens gas station on Cowlitz Way in Kelso

The gas station across the street from the Catlin Rotary Spray Park reopened earlier this summer. The new owner shares customers’ concerns about the price of gas.

Boondox Gas & Grocery sits on a small parcel of land along Cowlitz Way in west Kelso. The station has eight gas pumps outside and a stock of food, drinks and hats inside the building.

Boondox is owner and manager Kulvir Brar’s first business but he grew up around gas stations. His father Dave Brar saved up to buy his first station decades earlier after moving from India. The family owns and operates multiple businesses in Cowlitz County including Boondox Market and Boondox Liquor Plus in Longview.

“He was working day and night. That’s how most entrepreneurs are, they live at their business until it succeeds,” Brar said.

Boondox Gas & Grocery Address: 705 West Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Hours: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day. Info: 360-977-2980.

Boondox is Kulvir’s first step into the business on his own. He bought the gas station in the summer of 2020 and has been running it with his cousin since it opened in late April.

It took longer than expected to reopen the closed station. Because the station had been shut down for years, Brar said there were several issues that had to be brought up to code before it could open. The construction process was further delayed by COVID-19 cases and the pandemic’s lingering impacts on the supply chain.

The gas pumps opened shortly before the record-setting spike in gas prices and the comedown in cost that has slowly followed. Gas price tracking by AAA shows that prices around Longview peaked in June 16 at an average of $5.63 per gallon of regular gas.

Brar said he knew how much those high gas prices impacted families and forced some people to cut back on their driving.

“We would explain that there isn’t much we can do to set the price. We try to have as much discount on it as possible and keep our margins as thin as possible,” Brar said.

Brar has been able to keep lower prices than other nearby stations that contract with Shell for their fuels. Boondox’s gas prices on Monday were $4.89 per gallon for customers paying in cash and a 10 cent increase for credit cards. Just a mile further into Longview along Washington Way, prices at another Shell station are 30 cents per gallon higher.

Prices have consistently fallen in Washington and across the United States over the last six weeks but are not back down to where they started the year. As of Monday, the average price in Longview was $5.12 per gallon for regular gas.

Business has been building up on the market side of Boondox. Brar said most customers at the station come into the building to buy food or other items instead of solely visiting the gas pump. Brar said he has started to build a regular pool of customers who live nearby and has started stocking the shelves with what the regular visitors request.

“People respect that kind of feedback. By doing the work to get those items, they are more likely to come back to you when they need something,” Brar said.

Brar estimated it would take more than a year for the station to actually become profitable but he was ready to commit to the business long-term.