Talking Business: Blue Orchid boutique hopes to bring more shoppers to Woodland

WOODLAND — About two months ago, Katie Murdock opened the Blue Orchid boutique in hopes of growing her hometown's shopping scene.

Murdock said her Goerig Street store gives another option for residents looking for home furnishings or clothing without making the drive north to Longview or south to Vancouver or Portland.

"I hate it when I have to drive to Vancouver for one thing," she said. "It's so much nicer to stay in town."

Blue Orchid sells home décor, gifts, clothes and furniture, much of which is refurbished by Murdock. About 15 vendors also sell their wares in the shop.

Blue Orchid Address: 650 Goerig St., Suite E, Woodland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Info: 360-841-8765 or www.blueorchidwoodland.com Grand opening event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5, with door prizes, raffles, refreshments, 10% of sales going to the Woodland School District and a special raffle for teachers.

Murdock said she began stocking up on inventory when she started looking for a place to rent in August. Rather than sticking to one certain aesthetic, the store aims to appeal to a range of tastes, Murdock said.

"There's wide variety of items and styles," she said. "I want everybody with different styles and personalities to come in and find something that fits their home's style."

Before deciding to open her own store, Murdock said she worked at similar businesses for the last several years. She began refurbishing furniture about 10 years ago as part of her sister's yearly bazaar.

"Redoing furniture, that kind of stuff, is very therapeutic for me," she said. "It makes me so happy to take something that looks like junk and redo it in away that makes it a focal piece. To see people excited to have it in their house is very rewarding to me."

Murdock said she finds furniture at garage sales, online through Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp or sometimes at thrift stores. People familiar with her work also will reach out, she said.

Over the years, Murdock has learned "pretty much every way to fix a drawer" and has worked with a growing variety of paints. More types of paint, including chalk paint, top coats, glazes and metallic finishes, are becoming widely available, she said.

"I haven't even come close to touching all of them," Murdock said. "Now that I’m open and things are going smoothly, I'm just hoping to have more time to do more furniture since that's what I like to do."

Opening the business has gone "better than I could have expected," Murdock said. As she got the shop up and running, her three children, ages 16, 13 and 7, stepped up to help, including taking on more chores at home, Murdock said. School remaining open in-person full time also has helped, she said.

Her kids even have started getting into her interests, Murdock said. Her son is learning to make candles and her daughter is learning to paint furniture, she said.

Murdock said the name Blue Orchid was inspired by her favorite flower and her kids' favorite color.

